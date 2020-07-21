All apartments in Culver City
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

4285 MILDRED Avenue

4285 Mildred Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4285 Mildred Avenue, Culver City, CA 90066
Culver-West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Old world charm meets modern amenities in this privately gated character Spanish in the heart of Del Rey. Step through the arched doorway to an open concept living, kitchen and dining room areas with vaulted cove ceilings flooded in natural light. Enjoy the wood-burning fireplace amidst original hardwood floors that spill into two spacious bedrooms. Through the French doors of the master bedroom is a private backyard oasis, perfect for entertaining guests. Walking distance to Culver West Park and all the hippest shops and restaurants in MDR and Mar Vista.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4285 MILDRED Avenue have any available units?
4285 MILDRED Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4285 MILDRED Avenue have?
Some of 4285 MILDRED Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4285 MILDRED Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4285 MILDRED Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4285 MILDRED Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4285 MILDRED Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4285 MILDRED Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4285 MILDRED Avenue offers parking.
Does 4285 MILDRED Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4285 MILDRED Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4285 MILDRED Avenue have a pool?
No, 4285 MILDRED Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4285 MILDRED Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4285 MILDRED Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4285 MILDRED Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4285 MILDRED Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4285 MILDRED Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4285 MILDRED Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
