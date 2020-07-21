4285 MILDRED Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Old world charm meets modern amenities in this privately gated character Spanish in the heart of Del Rey. Step through the arched doorway to an open concept living, kitchen and dining room areas with vaulted cove ceilings flooded in natural light. Enjoy the wood-burning fireplace amidst original hardwood floors that spill into two spacious bedrooms. Through the French doors of the master bedroom is a private backyard oasis, perfect for entertaining guests. Walking distance to Culver West Park and all the hippest shops and restaurants in MDR and Mar Vista.