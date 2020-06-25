4020 Bledsoe Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

* Prime Culver City House: Spacious 4-Bedroom / 3.5-Bath

* Parking: Detached 2-Car Garage & Long Driveway for Multiple Cars

* 2,700 Square Feet

* Lot: 6,068

* Full, Open Kitchen & Dining Room

* Living Room with Fireplace

* Dining Room

* Family Room with Fireplace

* Spacious Bedrooms & Closets

* Large Bathrooms

* Hardwood Floors, Kitchen Tiles

* Skylight, Large Windows throughout / Excellent Light

* Pets Allowed per Screening- Pet Rent & Deposit



*** TAKE THE 3D TOUR *** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough/?projectId=bpnzuC3oNH&env=production



For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8am-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After hours, please contact Cris via text at 310.904.3139 or email cgunther@eglproperties.com!



Rental Terms: Rent: $6,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $6,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.