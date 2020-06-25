4020 Bledsoe Avenue

Amenities
* Prime Culver City House: Spacious 4-Bedroom / 3.5-Bath
* Parking: Detached 2-Car Garage & Long Driveway for Multiple Cars
* 2,700 Square Feet
* Lot: 6,068
* Full, Open Kitchen & Dining Room
* Living Room with Fireplace
* Dining Room
* Family Room with Fireplace
* Spacious Bedrooms & Closets
* Large Bathrooms
* Hardwood Floors, Kitchen Tiles
* Skylight, Large Windows throughout / Excellent Light
* Pets Allowed per Screening- Pet Rent & Deposit
*** TAKE THE 3D TOUR *** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough/?projectId=bpnzuC3oNH&env=production
For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8am-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After hours, please contact Cris via text at 310.904.3139 or email cgunther@eglproperties.com!
Rental Terms: Rent: $6,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $6,000, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.