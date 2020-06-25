All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like 4020 Bledsoe Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
4020 Bledsoe Avenue
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:25 PM

4020 Bledsoe Avenue

4020 Bledsoe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4020 Bledsoe Avenue, Culver City, CA 90066
McLaughlin

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
* Prime Culver City House: Spacious 4-Bedroom / 3.5-Bath
* Parking: Detached 2-Car Garage & Long Driveway for Multiple Cars
* 2,700 Square Feet
* Lot: 6,068
* Full, Open Kitchen & Dining Room
* Living Room with Fireplace
* Dining Room
* Family Room with Fireplace
* Spacious Bedrooms & Closets
* Large Bathrooms
* Hardwood Floors, Kitchen Tiles
* Skylight, Large Windows throughout / Excellent Light
* Pets Allowed per Screening- Pet Rent & Deposit

*** TAKE THE 3D TOUR *** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough/?projectId=bpnzuC3oNH&env=production

For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8am-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After hours, please contact Cris via text at 310.904.3139 or email cgunther@eglproperties.com!

Rental Terms: Rent: $6,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $6,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Bledsoe Avenue have any available units?
4020 Bledsoe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4020 Bledsoe Avenue have?
Some of 4020 Bledsoe Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 Bledsoe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Bledsoe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Bledsoe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4020 Bledsoe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4020 Bledsoe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4020 Bledsoe Avenue offers parking.
Does 4020 Bledsoe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 Bledsoe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Bledsoe Avenue have a pool?
No, 4020 Bledsoe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4020 Bledsoe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4020 Bledsoe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Bledsoe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4020 Bledsoe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4020 Bledsoe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4020 Bledsoe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive
Culver City, CA 90232

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 BedroomsCulver City 2 Bedrooms
Culver City Apartments with Washer-DryerCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts