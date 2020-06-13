11301 SUMMERTIME Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill sauna

Modern, elegant, corner unit, top floor , light, bright, open floor concept 2 bed+1.5 bath condo near Culver City Downtown is a must see! Lots of natural light w/ High ceilings up to 20 ft in the living rm. Living rm w/ fireplace and flows to a nice size balcony w/ peak-boo lake view and beautiful tree top views. Newly and nicely remodeled bathrooms. Entire unit has upgraded double-pane windows. Master bedroom w/ double closets and 2 large windows bringing tons of light w/ beautiful tree top views. Laundry Hook ups inside unit. Community laundry available on every floor. Unit conveniently located close to the elevator. 2 parking/tandem spaces,1 extra storage. Resort like complex w/:3 pools, 2 spas, sauna, and club house w/ barbecue grill &Gym. Award winning schools, Farragut Elem. Come see this wonderful unit in a calm, quiet community,right next to bustling Culver City downtown and new metro.Near: Silicon Beach, LAX, UCLA, Beach, Fwys, Shops/restaurant. Includes water/gas/basic cable