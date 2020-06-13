All apartments in Culver City
11301 SUMMERTIME Lane

11301 Summertime Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11301 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
Modern, elegant, corner unit, top floor , light, bright, open floor concept 2 bed+1.5 bath condo near Culver City Downtown is a must see! Lots of natural light w/ High ceilings up to 20 ft in the living rm. Living rm w/ fireplace and flows to a nice size balcony w/ peak-boo lake view and beautiful tree top views. Newly and nicely remodeled bathrooms. Entire unit has upgraded double-pane windows. Master bedroom w/ double closets and 2 large windows bringing tons of light w/ beautiful tree top views. Laundry Hook ups inside unit. Community laundry available on every floor. Unit conveniently located close to the elevator. 2 parking/tandem spaces,1 extra storage. Resort like complex w/:3 pools, 2 spas, sauna, and club house w/ barbecue grill &Gym. Award winning schools, Farragut Elem. Come see this wonderful unit in a calm, quiet community,right next to bustling Culver City downtown and new metro.Near: Silicon Beach, LAX, UCLA, Beach, Fwys, Shops/restaurant. Includes water/gas/basic cable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11301 SUMMERTIME Lane have any available units?
11301 SUMMERTIME Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 11301 SUMMERTIME Lane have?
Some of 11301 SUMMERTIME Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11301 SUMMERTIME Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11301 SUMMERTIME Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11301 SUMMERTIME Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11301 SUMMERTIME Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 11301 SUMMERTIME Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11301 SUMMERTIME Lane offers parking.
Does 11301 SUMMERTIME Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11301 SUMMERTIME Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11301 SUMMERTIME Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11301 SUMMERTIME Lane has a pool.
Does 11301 SUMMERTIME Lane have accessible units?
No, 11301 SUMMERTIME Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11301 SUMMERTIME Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11301 SUMMERTIME Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11301 SUMMERTIME Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11301 SUMMERTIME Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
