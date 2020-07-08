947 Vivid Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage new construction

Striking brand new Farmhouse style home with upscale finishes and a multitude of windows to bring in lots of light. The main floor is open with a large Kitchen and Family Room along with a separate office space. The flooring is a light gray easy to maintain vinyl. The Kitchen has gorgeous Bertazzoli appliances and a French-style Refrigerator. The Quartz counters with light gray veining complement the Farmhouse Stainless Steel sink. All four bedrooms are upstairs along with a Bonus Room. The Master Bathroom will not disappoint with its massive shower and beautiful tile floors. The Bedroom also offers two walk-in closets along with a Linen Closet. The upstairs and stairs have carpeting while the bathrooms and laundry are tiled. An upstairs Laundry Room with a brand new Washer and Dryer will make your life a bit easier. The many large windows throughout are all covered with soft gray roller blinds. Out back is a patio complete with a water fountain and a connected gas BBQ grill for your enjoyment. An attached garage with an epoxy covered floor can park two cars, as can the driveway. At the end of the street, you will find a small park to enjoy. This home is conveniently located close to the 405 and 55 Freeways, John Wayne Airport and the South Coast Plaza. This is a great opportunity to be the first ones to live in a brand new house!