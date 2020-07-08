All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:17 PM

947 Vivid Lane

947 Vivid Ln · No Longer Available
Location

947 Vivid Ln, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
SoBeCa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Striking brand new Farmhouse style home with upscale finishes and a multitude of windows to bring in lots of light. The main floor is open with a large Kitchen and Family Room along with a separate office space. The flooring is a light gray easy to maintain vinyl. The Kitchen has gorgeous Bertazzoli appliances and a French-style Refrigerator. The Quartz counters with light gray veining complement the Farmhouse Stainless Steel sink. All four bedrooms are upstairs along with a Bonus Room. The Master Bathroom will not disappoint with its massive shower and beautiful tile floors. The Bedroom also offers two walk-in closets along with a Linen Closet. The upstairs and stairs have carpeting while the bathrooms and laundry are tiled. An upstairs Laundry Room with a brand new Washer and Dryer will make your life a bit easier. The many large windows throughout are all covered with soft gray roller blinds. Out back is a patio complete with a water fountain and a connected gas BBQ grill for your enjoyment. An attached garage with an epoxy covered floor can park two cars, as can the driveway. At the end of the street, you will find a small park to enjoy. This home is conveniently located close to the 405 and 55 Freeways, John Wayne Airport and the South Coast Plaza. This is a great opportunity to be the first ones to live in a brand new house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 947 Vivid Lane have any available units?
947 Vivid Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 947 Vivid Lane have?
Some of 947 Vivid Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 947 Vivid Lane currently offering any rent specials?
947 Vivid Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 Vivid Lane pet-friendly?
No, 947 Vivid Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 947 Vivid Lane offer parking?
Yes, 947 Vivid Lane offers parking.
Does 947 Vivid Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 947 Vivid Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 Vivid Lane have a pool?
No, 947 Vivid Lane does not have a pool.
Does 947 Vivid Lane have accessible units?
No, 947 Vivid Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 947 Vivid Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 947 Vivid Lane has units with dishwashers.

