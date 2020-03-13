826 Brickyard Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access new construction pet friendly

Brand New Model Home, 3 Bdr 2 1/2 baths Plus office Approx 2000 Sq Ft (Costa Mesa) - Brand New Model Home Approx 2000 Sq Ft, 3 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths, Plus Downstairs Office, in Brickyard West new construction property available for lease.

The lower floor features private, dedicated office space and a convenient powder room. On the main floor, enjoy open living and dining rooms and an impressive kitchen with an immense center island and an adjacent balcony. Upstairs offers a lavish master suite and two additional bedrooms. The home is crowned with a relaxing roof deck.

Built in refrigerator, washer dryer, roof deck BBQ and Island with speakers.



Brickyard East and West in Costa Mesa offers modern, three-story standalone homes with features like rooftop terraces and work/live space on the ground level. Residents will enjoy the sophisticated urban design and low-maintenance yards as well as easy access to area beaches, shopping, dining and freeways. Across the nation and CA, we're one of America's leading home builders. Schedule an appointment today!



Features:Air Conditioning, Yard, Patio, Balcony, Heating, Wi-Fi, Buzzer/Wireless Intercom



(RLNE4668323)