All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 826 Brickyard Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
826 Brickyard Ln.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

826 Brickyard Ln.

826 Brickyard Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Westside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

826 Brickyard Ln, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
Brand New Model Home, 3 Bdr 2 1/2 baths Plus office Approx 2000 Sq Ft (Costa Mesa) - Brand New Model Home Approx 2000 Sq Ft, 3 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths, Plus Downstairs Office, in Brickyard West new construction property available for lease.
The lower floor features private, dedicated office space and a convenient powder room. On the main floor, enjoy open living and dining rooms and an impressive kitchen with an immense center island and an adjacent balcony. Upstairs offers a lavish master suite and two additional bedrooms. The home is crowned with a relaxing roof deck.
Built in refrigerator, washer dryer, roof deck BBQ and Island with speakers.

Brickyard East and West in Costa Mesa offers modern, three-story standalone homes with features like rooftop terraces and work/live space on the ground level. Residents will enjoy the sophisticated urban design and low-maintenance yards as well as easy access to area beaches, shopping, dining and freeways. Across the nation and CA, we're one of America's leading home builders. Schedule an appointment today!

** Please note fu\n\nFeatures:Air Conditioning, Yard, Patio, Balcony, Heating, Wi-Fi, Buzzer/Wireless Intercom

(RLNE4668323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Brickyard Ln. have any available units?
826 Brickyard Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 Brickyard Ln. have?
Some of 826 Brickyard Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Brickyard Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
826 Brickyard Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Brickyard Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 Brickyard Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 826 Brickyard Ln. offer parking?
No, 826 Brickyard Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 826 Brickyard Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 826 Brickyard Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Brickyard Ln. have a pool?
No, 826 Brickyard Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 826 Brickyard Ln. have accessible units?
No, 826 Brickyard Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Brickyard Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 Brickyard Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine