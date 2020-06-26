All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

820 Towne Street Backunit

820 Towne St · No Longer Available
Location

820 Towne St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Back unit 1 bedroom Bedroom with yard - Property Id: 52460

Back unit of 2 units 1,450 a month

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENTANTS.

1 bed room and bath with kitchen and living room. Large yard .
Recently referbished. Inside rePainted kitchen and bath improved. Better inside and outside. Current photos of updated and improved yard will be posted soon.
New concrete driveway. shared garage storage only in front. Close to Newport Beach and ocean, 10 minutes by bike.
Must split water and electricity utilities costs with front unit.
Please contact to see
No pets
1st and last and 400 cleaning deposit.
Application required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/52460p
Property Id 52460

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5188836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Towne Street Backunit have any available units?
820 Towne Street Backunit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Towne Street Backunit have?
Some of 820 Towne Street Backunit's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Towne Street Backunit currently offering any rent specials?
820 Towne Street Backunit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Towne Street Backunit pet-friendly?
No, 820 Towne Street Backunit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 820 Towne Street Backunit offer parking?
Yes, 820 Towne Street Backunit offers parking.
Does 820 Towne Street Backunit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Towne Street Backunit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Towne Street Backunit have a pool?
No, 820 Towne Street Backunit does not have a pool.
Does 820 Towne Street Backunit have accessible units?
No, 820 Towne Street Backunit does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Towne Street Backunit have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Towne Street Backunit does not have units with dishwashers.
