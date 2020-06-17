782 Windward Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

MUST SEE LIVE-WORK SPACE - Located just a mile from the sandy shores of Newport Beach, this nearly new detached residence offers a sophisticated and functional layout and is loaded with designer selected finishes throughout. Designed with contemporary architecture and situated at what is arguably the best location within the neighborhood, this detached live/work home offers 3 bedrooms and 2,053 square feet of spacious design. The first floor work space is perfect for an office, studio, or bonus room with an attached half bath. The second floor offers an upgraded chef's kitchen with island and opens to a large great room and private balcony. The third level features three spacious bedrooms, including a master suite with walk-in closet. Head up to the rooftop deck to take in panoramic views, the perfect space for entertaining guests or enjoying a quiet dinner under the stars. Notable features include wood-look tile flooring, quartz countertops with full height tile backsplash, stainless-steel appliances, white shaker cabinets, a private location, and a direct access side-by-side 2 car attached garage with an epoxy floor. Live and play in one of Orange County's most desirable neighborhoods, with close-proximity to world-class shopping and dining, access to the highly desirable Newport-Mesa School District, nearby beaches, John Wayne Airport and easy freeway access all creating the ultimate in coastal living.



No Cats Allowed



