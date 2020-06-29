693 W 17TH ST

Amenities
Beautiful contemporary new construction by Meritage Homes at 17 West! This 3 Bedrooms 4 Baths Condo is located in the heart of Costa Mesa with plenty of entertainment just walking distance away and a short car ride to the beach! This home is upgraded throughout and has a two car garage attached. This home is a must see! All appliances are included in the lease (washer, Dryer, & Refrigerator). HOA dues included in rent. Tenants responsible for water, gas, trash, electricity, internet, cable, and phone. Home was staged and furniture not included in lease.