693 W 17TH ST
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

693 W 17TH ST

693 W 17th St · No Longer Available
Location

693 W 17th St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
garage
recently renovated
internet access
refrigerator
Beautiful contemporary new construction by Meritage Homes at 17 West! This 3 Bedrooms 4 Baths Condo is located in the heart of Costa Mesa with plenty of entertainment just walking distance away and a short car ride to the beach! This home is upgraded throughout and has a two car garage attached. This home is a must see! All appliances are included in the lease (washer, Dryer, & Refrigerator). HOA dues included in rent. Tenants responsible for water, gas, trash, electricity, internet, cable, and phone. Home was staged and furniture not included in lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 693 W 17TH ST have any available units?
693 W 17TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 693 W 17TH ST have?
Some of 693 W 17TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 693 W 17TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
693 W 17TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 693 W 17TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 693 W 17TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 693 W 17TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 693 W 17TH ST offers parking.
Does 693 W 17TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 693 W 17TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 693 W 17TH ST have a pool?
No, 693 W 17TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 693 W 17TH ST have accessible units?
No, 693 W 17TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 693 W 17TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 693 W 17TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
