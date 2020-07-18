All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

649 W 17th

649 West 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

649 West 17th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
17th Street in Costa Mesa is seeing a huge revival. We are the beneficiaries of all the new amenities, shops with arguably one of the best locations in orange county. Minutes from South Coast Plaza, the Rodeo Drive of Orange County, and Fashion Island, with all the world class entertainment at your door step what more could one ask for? Well I want to be waking distance from the beach and triangle square too. You got it!

This brand new home exudes the quintessential New Southern California Life Style. We are no longer subject to paying tens of thousands to be close to the beach or be subjected to the circa 1960's fixer uppers. This home is a walking distance from the beach and world famous Balboa Island, with brand new construction. Welcome to all the new trendy up and coming restaurants and nightlife. Outstanding Newport Beach Schools.

Over thirty thousand spent in builder upgrades makes this an extremely compelling value proposition.

To coordinate a showing please Text Neville Anklesaria +1 949 337 3737 with the date and time of your showing request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 W 17th have any available units?
649 W 17th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
Is 649 W 17th currently offering any rent specials?
649 W 17th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 W 17th pet-friendly?
No, 649 W 17th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 649 W 17th offer parking?
No, 649 W 17th does not offer parking.
Does 649 W 17th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 W 17th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 W 17th have a pool?
No, 649 W 17th does not have a pool.
Does 649 W 17th have accessible units?
No, 649 W 17th does not have accessible units.
Does 649 W 17th have units with dishwashers?
No, 649 W 17th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 649 W 17th have units with air conditioning?
No, 649 W 17th does not have units with air conditioning.
