649 W 17th

17th Street in Costa Mesa is seeing a huge revival. We are the beneficiaries of all the new amenities, shops with arguably one of the best locations in orange county. Minutes from South Coast Plaza, the Rodeo Drive of Orange County, and Fashion Island, with all the world class entertainment at your door step what more could one ask for? Well I want to be waking distance from the beach and triangle square too. You got it!



This brand new home exudes the quintessential New Southern California Life Style. We are no longer subject to paying tens of thousands to be close to the beach or be subjected to the circa 1960's fixer uppers. This home is a walking distance from the beach and world famous Balboa Island, with brand new construction. Welcome to all the new trendy up and coming restaurants and nightlife. Outstanding Newport Beach Schools.



Over thirty thousand spent in builder upgrades makes this an extremely compelling value proposition.



