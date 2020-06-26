All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated October 28 2019 at 8:44 AM

405 Bryson Springs

405 Bryson Spgs · No Longer Available
Location

405 Bryson Spgs, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
OPEN HOUSE
SATURDAY July 27th, 10am-2pm
SUNDAY July 28th, Noon-4pm

Description
This light and bright 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 1300 sf townhome is located less than 2 miles to the Balboa Peninsula, and centrally located to 55 and 73 freeways, airport and beaches. Main level features open an floorplan with kitchen, dining room, living room and patio. Two sliding glass doors let in the ocean breeze and invite indoor outdoor living. Upstairs are two extra large bedrooms with high ceilings and a large jack and jill bathroom with travertine tile. Each bedroom has a separate sink and vanity area. The master bedroom has a private balcony. This floor plan has an attached direct access garage with additional subterranean office/storage space and laundry hookups. Unit has 2 additional assigned parking spaces, plus ample guest parking.

Community amenities include pool and spa. Babbling brooks and wildlife surround the property.

Walk to restaurants, grocery stores and gym. 2 Miles to Newport Beach, 2 miles to Huntington Beach. Near Orange Coast College, John Wayne airport, and Hoag Hospital and centrally located near the 55 and 73 freeways.

* Available to show July 25th
* Available for move in Aug 1st

Amenities
* Pool / Jacuzzi
* Large Windows Throughout
* Large Patio Off Master Bedroom
* Fireplace
* Single Car Garage With Opener
* Additional large storage space in garage, approximately 200 sf.
* Two additional assigned parking spaces
* Plenty of guest parking
* Laundry Hook-Ups
* Near Park

Details
* Beds/Baths: 2BD/1.5BA
* Square Feet: 1,300
&#8232;Rental Terms
* Rent: $2,595.00
* Available: Aug 1st
* Application Fee: $30.00
* Security Deposit: $2,500.00
&#8232;Pet Policy
* Cats allowed upon manager approval
* Dogs allowed upon manager approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Bryson Springs have any available units?
405 Bryson Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 Bryson Springs have?
Some of 405 Bryson Springs's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Bryson Springs currently offering any rent specials?
405 Bryson Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Bryson Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Bryson Springs is pet friendly.
Does 405 Bryson Springs offer parking?
Yes, 405 Bryson Springs offers parking.
Does 405 Bryson Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Bryson Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Bryson Springs have a pool?
Yes, 405 Bryson Springs has a pool.
Does 405 Bryson Springs have accessible units?
No, 405 Bryson Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Bryson Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Bryson Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
