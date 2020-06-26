405 Bryson Springs

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE

SATURDAY July 27th, 10am-2pm

SUNDAY July 28th, Noon-4pm



Description

This light and bright 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 1300 sf townhome is located less than 2 miles to the Balboa Peninsula, and centrally located to 55 and 73 freeways, airport and beaches. Main level features open an floorplan with kitchen, dining room, living room and patio. Two sliding glass doors let in the ocean breeze and invite indoor outdoor living. Upstairs are two extra large bedrooms with high ceilings and a large jack and jill bathroom with travertine tile. Each bedroom has a separate sink and vanity area. The master bedroom has a private balcony. This floor plan has an attached direct access garage with additional subterranean office/storage space and laundry hookups. Unit has 2 additional assigned parking spaces, plus ample guest parking.



Community amenities include pool and spa. Babbling brooks and wildlife surround the property.



Walk to restaurants, grocery stores and gym. 2 Miles to Newport Beach, 2 miles to Huntington Beach. Near Orange Coast College, John Wayne airport, and Hoag Hospital and centrally located near the 55 and 73 freeways.



* Available to show July 25th

* Available for move in Aug 1st



Details

* Beds/Baths: 2BD/1.5BA

* Square Feet: 1,300

Rental Terms

* Rent: $2,595.00

* Available: Aug 1st

* Application Fee: $30.00

* Security Deposit: $2,500.00

Pet Policy

* Cats allowed upon manager approval

* Dogs allowed upon manager approval