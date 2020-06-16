395 Catalina

Amenities

Quality, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, Cape Cod residence on a peaceful, quiet cul-de-sac. This charming home features a large private yard with expansive grassy area and beautiful flagstone patio. The residence is located just blocks from Newport Back Bay and Woodland Elementary School. The interior features a large master suite with vaulted ceilings and a relaxing spa tub, nest controlled, space for a home office, formal living and dining room and a flowing floor plan with newly remodeled kitchen and breakfast nook adjacent to the family room. Freshly painted, with new, quality carpet, a dramatic two-story and lush landscaping. This Eastside Costa Mesa home offers exceptional style, comfort and convenience.