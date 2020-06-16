All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 395 Catalina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
395 Catalina
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:39 PM

395 Catalina

395 Catalina Shrs · (949) 500-1603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

395 Catalina Shrs, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,999

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2033 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Quality, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, Cape Cod residence on a peaceful, quiet cul-de-sac. This charming home features a large private yard with expansive grassy area and beautiful flagstone patio. The residence is located just blocks from Newport Back Bay and Woodland Elementary School. The interior features a large master suite with vaulted ceilings and a relaxing spa tub, nest controlled, space for a home office, formal living and dining room and a flowing floor plan with newly remodeled kitchen and breakfast nook adjacent to the family room. Freshly painted, with new, quality carpet, a dramatic two-story and lush landscaping. This Eastside Costa Mesa home offers exceptional style, comfort and convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 Catalina have any available units?
395 Catalina has a unit available for $4,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 395 Catalina have?
Some of 395 Catalina's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 Catalina currently offering any rent specials?
395 Catalina isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Catalina pet-friendly?
No, 395 Catalina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 395 Catalina offer parking?
Yes, 395 Catalina does offer parking.
Does 395 Catalina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 395 Catalina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Catalina have a pool?
No, 395 Catalina does not have a pool.
Does 395 Catalina have accessible units?
No, 395 Catalina does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Catalina have units with dishwashers?
No, 395 Catalina does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 395 Catalina?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity