365 Victoria St B

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Fully Renovated 3BR/2.5BA Townhouse- Costa Mesa - Property Id: 137676



-This Town home is fully renovated/remodeled with brand new designer tiles (kitchen, shower, bathrooms, all bedrooms, living and dining area)

-Brand new appliances (Range, water heater, dishwasher, kitchen cabinets, etc)

-Private Patio

-Good size new kitchen with granite (Quarts) counters and full spacious dining area that is great for serving dinner.

-Close distance from many attractions in downtown Costa Mesa (17th street Promenade, Triangle Square, award winning restaurants, shopping centers, etc)

-New double paned windows

-Dedicated TWO parking spaces (One enclosed parking)- 3rd parking may be available at additional cost

-Plenty of closet space

-New designer paint (all over), New blinds and windows

-Excellent laundry facility (washer & Drier) in the complex

-Easy access to the Freeways, schools, shops,etc

