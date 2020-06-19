All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 365 Victoria St B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
365 Victoria St B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

365 Victoria St B

365 Victoria St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Central Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

365 Victoria St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Fully Renovated 3BR/2.5BA Townhouse- Costa Mesa - Property Id: 137676

-This Town home is fully renovated/remodeled with brand new designer tiles (kitchen, shower, bathrooms, all bedrooms, living and dining area)
-Brand new appliances (Range, water heater, dishwasher, kitchen cabinets, etc)
-Private Patio
-Good size new kitchen with granite (Quarts) counters and full spacious dining area that is great for serving dinner.
-Close distance from many attractions in downtown Costa Mesa (17th street Promenade, Triangle Square, award winning restaurants, shopping centers, etc)
-New double paned windows
-Dedicated TWO parking spaces (One enclosed parking)- 3rd parking may be available at additional cost
-Plenty of closet space
-New designer paint (all over), New blinds and windows
-Excellent laundry facility (washer & Drier) in the complex
-Easy access to the Freeways, schools, shops,etc
Please text: 949-533-3517 or call and text the manager 949-422-3143
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137676
Property Id 137676

(RLNE5794437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 Victoria St B have any available units?
365 Victoria St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 365 Victoria St B have?
Some of 365 Victoria St B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 Victoria St B currently offering any rent specials?
365 Victoria St B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 Victoria St B pet-friendly?
Yes, 365 Victoria St B is pet friendly.
Does 365 Victoria St B offer parking?
Yes, 365 Victoria St B does offer parking.
Does 365 Victoria St B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 Victoria St B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 Victoria St B have a pool?
No, 365 Victoria St B does not have a pool.
Does 365 Victoria St B have accessible units?
No, 365 Victoria St B does not have accessible units.
Does 365 Victoria St B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 365 Victoria St B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine