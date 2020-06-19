365 Victoria St B

Amenities
Fully Renovated 3BR/2.5BA Townhouse- Costa Mesa - Property Id: 137676
-This Town home is fully renovated/remodeled with brand new designer tiles (kitchen, shower, bathrooms, all bedrooms, living and dining area)
-Brand new appliances (Range, water heater, dishwasher, kitchen cabinets, etc)
-Private Patio
-Good size new kitchen with granite (Quarts) counters and full spacious dining area that is great for serving dinner.
-Close distance from many attractions in downtown Costa Mesa (17th street Promenade, Triangle Square, award winning restaurants, shopping centers, etc)
-New double paned windows
-Dedicated TWO parking spaces (One enclosed parking)- 3rd parking may be available at additional cost
-Plenty of closet space
-New designer paint (all over), New blinds and windows
-Excellent laundry facility (washer & Drier) in the complex
-Easy access to the Freeways, schools, shops,etc
Please text: 949-533-3517 or call and text the manager 949-422-3143
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137676
(RLNE5794437)