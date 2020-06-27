All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

3492 Windsor Ct

3492 Windsor Court · No Longer Available
Location

3492 Windsor Court, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
South Coast Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
cats allowed
This home boasts a great floor plan, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors. Single level home offers three bedrooms, an enclosed atrium which can be an "Extra Room" and two bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings throughout and plenty of windows give the home a bright and open feeling. The kitchen features stainless appliances and granite counter tops. The family room is off the kitchen and opens onto a back patio and the enclosed atrium. The master bedroom features an upgraded bathroom with dual vanity and roomy dual head shower. Outside offers oversize back and side yards. Just steps away from the community pool, spa, sport court, tennis court, and park. Conveniently located near South Coast Plaza shopping, restaurants, entertainment and major freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3492 Windsor Ct have any available units?
3492 Windsor Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3492 Windsor Ct have?
Some of 3492 Windsor Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3492 Windsor Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3492 Windsor Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3492 Windsor Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3492 Windsor Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3492 Windsor Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3492 Windsor Ct offers parking.
Does 3492 Windsor Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3492 Windsor Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3492 Windsor Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3492 Windsor Ct has a pool.
Does 3492 Windsor Ct have accessible units?
No, 3492 Windsor Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3492 Windsor Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3492 Windsor Ct has units with dishwashers.
