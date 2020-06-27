3492 Windsor Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court cats allowed

This home boasts a great floor plan, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors. Single level home offers three bedrooms, an enclosed atrium which can be an "Extra Room" and two bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings throughout and plenty of windows give the home a bright and open feeling. The kitchen features stainless appliances and granite counter tops. The family room is off the kitchen and opens onto a back patio and the enclosed atrium. The master bedroom features an upgraded bathroom with dual vanity and roomy dual head shower. Outside offers oversize back and side yards. Just steps away from the community pool, spa, sport court, tennis court, and park. Conveniently located near South Coast Plaza shopping, restaurants, entertainment and major freeways.