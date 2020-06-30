3434 Pinebrook

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Do you want to live in a Paradise? Well then This Village Creek Townhome is just what you are looking for with private sidewalks that are parallel to the running creek in this is a peaceful quite neighborhood! Just few steps from the property you can relax by the community pool and spa. Location is so important and this home is in the South Coast Metro area with Easy access to John Wayne Airport, South Coast Plaza, Orange Coast College and OC fairgrounds. The home offers 3 Bedrooms 2 bath all appliances in the Kitchen and washer and dryer in large two car garage. Tennis and Basketball court are placed in the neighborhood.