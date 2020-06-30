All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

3434 Pinebrook

3434 Pinebrook · No Longer Available
Location

3434 Pinebrook, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Armstrong

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Do you want to live in a Paradise? Well then This Village Creek Townhome is just what you are looking for with private sidewalks that are parallel to the running creek in this is a peaceful quite neighborhood! Just few steps from the property you can relax by the community pool and spa. Location is so important and this home is in the South Coast Metro area with Easy access to John Wayne Airport, South Coast Plaza, Orange Coast College and OC fairgrounds. The home offers 3 Bedrooms 2 bath all appliances in the Kitchen and washer and dryer in large two car garage. Tennis and Basketball court are placed in the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3434 Pinebrook have any available units?
3434 Pinebrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3434 Pinebrook have?
Some of 3434 Pinebrook's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3434 Pinebrook currently offering any rent specials?
3434 Pinebrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3434 Pinebrook pet-friendly?
No, 3434 Pinebrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 3434 Pinebrook offer parking?
Yes, 3434 Pinebrook offers parking.
Does 3434 Pinebrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3434 Pinebrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3434 Pinebrook have a pool?
Yes, 3434 Pinebrook has a pool.
Does 3434 Pinebrook have accessible units?
No, 3434 Pinebrook does not have accessible units.
Does 3434 Pinebrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3434 Pinebrook has units with dishwashers.

