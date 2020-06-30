3433 Timber Lake

Amenities

Welcome to your dream home in an incredible location of South Coast Metro. Living here is like being in paradise all year long. As you enter this pristine tri-level property with large 2-car garage, it welcomes you in a very bright living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace that opens to tranquil sight of a running creek and well kept grounds. First level consists of living room, dining area with wet bar and beautiful upgraded open kitchen with breakfast counter. Two bedrooms and one full bathroom are on 2nd level and very spacious, private master bedroom with its own upgraded full bathroom on the 3rd level. Recently upgraded with all new double pane windows and sliding doors and new A/C unit and heater. High ceiling in every bedroom and plenty of windows make this home incredibly light, bright and open. Just few steps from the property you can relax by the community pool and spa. Walking distance to world-class famous South Coast Plaza with endless shopping, Segerstrom Performing Arts Center, restaurants and entertainment. All that with easy freeway access and nearby John Wayne Airport. For a showing call Miriam Horn at 714-319-3477.