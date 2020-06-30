All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

3433 Timber Lake

3433 Timber Lake · No Longer Available
Location

3433 Timber Lake, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Armstrong

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to your dream home in an incredible location of South Coast Metro. Living here is like being in paradise all year long. As you enter this pristine tri-level property with large 2-car garage, it welcomes you in a very bright living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace that opens to tranquil sight of a running creek and well kept grounds. First level consists of living room, dining area with wet bar and beautiful upgraded open kitchen with breakfast counter. Two bedrooms and one full bathroom are on 2nd level and very spacious, private master bedroom with its own upgraded full bathroom on the 3rd level. Recently upgraded with all new double pane windows and sliding doors and new A/C unit and heater. High ceiling in every bedroom and plenty of windows make this home incredibly light, bright and open. Just few steps from the property you can relax by the community pool and spa. Walking distance to world-class famous South Coast Plaza with endless shopping, Segerstrom Performing Arts Center, restaurants and entertainment. All that with easy freeway access and nearby John Wayne Airport. For a showing call Miriam Horn at 714-319-3477.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3433 Timber Lake have any available units?
3433 Timber Lake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3433 Timber Lake have?
Some of 3433 Timber Lake's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3433 Timber Lake currently offering any rent specials?
3433 Timber Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3433 Timber Lake pet-friendly?
No, 3433 Timber Lake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 3433 Timber Lake offer parking?
Yes, 3433 Timber Lake offers parking.
Does 3433 Timber Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3433 Timber Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3433 Timber Lake have a pool?
Yes, 3433 Timber Lake has a pool.
Does 3433 Timber Lake have accessible units?
No, 3433 Timber Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 3433 Timber Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, 3433 Timber Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
