3367 Fuchsia Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated media room

Charming Single Family Home, 4 bedroom, 2 bath in great Westside neighborhood! - Charming single story home in a quiet neighborhood backing to Wakeham Park and walking distance to South Coast Plaza, Metro Point and Movie Theaters! Completely remodeled in 2012 with Cathedral ceilings and designed for entertaining with an open floor plan to the kitchen, great room, dining room and living room. Tile flooring in the great room and rich walnut designer wood flooring in all of the other rooms. All windows have easy to care for window blinds and the kitchen features beautiful new cabinets, granite counters and glass tile backsplash. With the park in your backyard this home is perfect for indoor/outdoor enjoyment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5334656)