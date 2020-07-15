All apartments in Costa Mesa
3367 Fuchsia Street

3367 Fuchsia Street
Location

3367 Fuchsia Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
South Coast Metro

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
Charming Single Family Home, 4 bedroom, 2 bath in great Westside neighborhood! - Charming single story home in a quiet neighborhood backing to Wakeham Park and walking distance to South Coast Plaza, Metro Point and Movie Theaters! Completely remodeled in 2012 with Cathedral ceilings and designed for entertaining with an open floor plan to the kitchen, great room, dining room and living room. Tile flooring in the great room and rich walnut designer wood flooring in all of the other rooms. All windows have easy to care for window blinds and the kitchen features beautiful new cabinets, granite counters and glass tile backsplash. With the park in your backyard this home is perfect for indoor/outdoor enjoyment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5334656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3367 Fuchsia Street have any available units?
3367 Fuchsia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3367 Fuchsia Street have?
Some of 3367 Fuchsia Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3367 Fuchsia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3367 Fuchsia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3367 Fuchsia Street pet-friendly?
No, 3367 Fuchsia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 3367 Fuchsia Street offer parking?
No, 3367 Fuchsia Street does not offer parking.
Does 3367 Fuchsia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3367 Fuchsia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3367 Fuchsia Street have a pool?
No, 3367 Fuchsia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3367 Fuchsia Street have accessible units?
No, 3367 Fuchsia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3367 Fuchsia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3367 Fuchsia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
