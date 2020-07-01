3350 Via Trentino

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Fabulous Corner unite townhome in the sought after upscale gated community of The Laurels at Providence Park in Costa Mesa. This amazing home features many amenities and upgrades such as crown molding, Large kitchen with Granite counter tops, stainless steel Kitchen-Aid appliances, Recessed lighting, Built in media niche, ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms, fireplace in the living room, upstairs laundry room, high ceilings, Marble flooring throughout first floor, attached 2 car garage with custom storage units, The spacious dining area features large windows and a sliding glass door which leads to your own private patio. The master suite features a huge walk-in closet, double sink vanity, large bathtub. Resort life style living, the association amenities including gorgeous community pool, spa, and BBQ area as well as a playground and park for the kids. This community is truly a hidden gem,,Just minutes away from world class shopping at South Coast Plaza, popular dining, theaters, the Orange County Performing Arts Center, distinguished schools, all major freeways, John Wayne and Long Beach Airports. NO MELLO-ROOS and built by Standard Pacific in 2004.