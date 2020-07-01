All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated February 11 2020 at 9:17 AM

3350 Via Trentino

3350 Via Trentino · No Longer Available
Location

3350 Via Trentino, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Fabulous Corner unite townhome in the sought after upscale gated community of The Laurels at Providence Park in Costa Mesa. This amazing home features many amenities and upgrades such as crown molding, Large kitchen with Granite counter tops, stainless steel Kitchen-Aid appliances, Recessed lighting, Built in media niche, ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms, fireplace in the living room, upstairs laundry room, high ceilings, Marble flooring throughout first floor, attached 2 car garage with custom storage units, The spacious dining area features large windows and a sliding glass door which leads to your own private patio. The master suite features a huge walk-in closet, double sink vanity, large bathtub. Resort life style living, the association amenities including gorgeous community pool, spa, and BBQ area as well as a playground and park for the kids. This community is truly a hidden gem,,Just minutes away from world class shopping at South Coast Plaza, popular dining, theaters, the Orange County Performing Arts Center, distinguished schools, all major freeways, John Wayne and Long Beach Airports. NO MELLO-ROOS and built by Standard Pacific in 2004.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3350 Via Trentino have any available units?
3350 Via Trentino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3350 Via Trentino have?
Some of 3350 Via Trentino's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3350 Via Trentino currently offering any rent specials?
3350 Via Trentino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 Via Trentino pet-friendly?
No, 3350 Via Trentino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 3350 Via Trentino offer parking?
Yes, 3350 Via Trentino offers parking.
Does 3350 Via Trentino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3350 Via Trentino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 Via Trentino have a pool?
Yes, 3350 Via Trentino has a pool.
Does 3350 Via Trentino have accessible units?
No, 3350 Via Trentino does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 Via Trentino have units with dishwashers?
No, 3350 Via Trentino does not have units with dishwashers.

