Costa Mesa, CA
3297 Iowa Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

3297 Iowa Street

3297 Iowa Street · (714) 931-4684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Costa Mesa
Location

3297 Iowa Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is the one you’ve been waiting for! A gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath single-level Mesa Verde home on a fantastic street with the best of neighbors. You’ll know what we mean when you park out front. Enter through the enclosed front patio that’s been beautifully hardscaped. Inside, you’ll see that the home has been totally upgraded and remodeled with a beautiful kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz counters, a large center island, gas stove, and stunning accent tile flooring. The kitchen opens to the dining area and that flows into the large living room complete with a stunning stone fireplace and tons of natural light. Both bathrooms have been totally remodeled. A few other home upgrades include: newer Pella windows, crown molding, recessed lighting, new above-ground plumbing, upgraded electrical, water filtration system, and a tankless water heater! When we say you’ll want for nothing, we mean it! Enjoy gardening and entertaining in your private backyard (no neighbors behind you) with a large grassy area, vegetable garden, and an expansive pergola covered patio. It’s not every day that a home like this becomes available to lease, and it’s even better person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3297 Iowa Street have any available units?
3297 Iowa Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3297 Iowa Street have?
Some of 3297 Iowa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3297 Iowa Street currently offering any rent specials?
3297 Iowa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3297 Iowa Street pet-friendly?
No, 3297 Iowa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 3297 Iowa Street offer parking?
No, 3297 Iowa Street does not offer parking.
Does 3297 Iowa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3297 Iowa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3297 Iowa Street have a pool?
No, 3297 Iowa Street does not have a pool.
Does 3297 Iowa Street have accessible units?
No, 3297 Iowa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3297 Iowa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3297 Iowa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
