3297 Iowa Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

This is the one you’ve been waiting for! A gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath single-level Mesa Verde home on a fantastic street with the best of neighbors. You’ll know what we mean when you park out front. Enter through the enclosed front patio that’s been beautifully hardscaped. Inside, you’ll see that the home has been totally upgraded and remodeled with a beautiful kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz counters, a large center island, gas stove, and stunning accent tile flooring. The kitchen opens to the dining area and that flows into the large living room complete with a stunning stone fireplace and tons of natural light. Both bathrooms have been totally remodeled. A few other home upgrades include: newer Pella windows, crown molding, recessed lighting, new above-ground plumbing, upgraded electrical, water filtration system, and a tankless water heater! When we say you’ll want for nothing, we mean it! Enjoy gardening and entertaining in your private backyard (no neighbors behind you) with a large grassy area, vegetable garden, and an expansive pergola covered patio. It’s not every day that a home like this becomes available to lease, and it’s even better person.