328 Hanover Drive

Amenities
Wonderful College park single level pool home situated in a family neighborhood of well kept single family homes. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths await your enjoyment. New carpet and paint throughout inside and out. Large double master featuring a sliding patio door feeding directly to backyard and pool, Newly remodeled and enlarged bathroom. Wonderful lush large front yard on a quiet residential street.
