Last updated July 7 2019 at 4:14 PM

328 Hanover Drive

Location

328 Hanover Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Wonderful College park single level pool home situated in a family neighborhood of well kept single family homes. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths await your enjoyment. New carpet and paint throughout inside and out. Large double master featuring a sliding patio door feeding directly to backyard and pool, Newly remodeled and enlarged bathroom. Wonderful lush large front yard on a quiet residential street.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Hanover Drive have any available units?
328 Hanover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 Hanover Drive have?
Some of 328 Hanover Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Hanover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
328 Hanover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Hanover Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 Hanover Drive is pet friendly.
Does 328 Hanover Drive offer parking?
Yes, 328 Hanover Drive offers parking.
Does 328 Hanover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Hanover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Hanover Drive have a pool?
Yes, 328 Hanover Drive has a pool.
Does 328 Hanover Drive have accessible units?
No, 328 Hanover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Hanover Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 Hanover Drive has units with dishwashers.
