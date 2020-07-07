328 Cabrillo #B

Amenities

Beautifully Upgraded 2 Bedroom Back Unit For Lease - Located in the sought-after neighborhood of Eastside Costa Mesa, this chic back unit home offers privacy and great space. Newly built in 2018, the home is equipped with modern finishes such as quartz counter tops, laminate wood flooring, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans. This home boasts a wonderful open floorplan, gourmet-inspired kitchen, and has two master bedrooms with en-suite baths. Completing the home is private parking for two cars and the convenience of being centrally located near many shopping and dining options on 17th Street.



Additional Features:

Detached Back House

Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included

Spacious private patio

Paved covered Carports

Additional Storage

Shaker Style Cabinets with Self Closure Doors/Cabinets

Dual pane windows

Central Heat and A/C with smart thermostat

Utilities Include Water & Gas

Tankless Water Heater



This home is generally a pet restricted property. However, there are exceptions under state and federal laws.



No Pets Allowed



