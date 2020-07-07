All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

328 Cabrillo #B

328 Cabrillo St · No Longer Available
Location

328 Cabrillo St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
Beautifully Upgraded 2 Bedroom Back Unit For Lease - Located in the sought-after neighborhood of Eastside Costa Mesa, this chic back unit home offers privacy and great space. Newly built in 2018, the home is equipped with modern finishes such as quartz counter tops, laminate wood flooring, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans. This home boasts a wonderful open floorplan, gourmet-inspired kitchen, and has two master bedrooms with en-suite baths. Completing the home is private parking for two cars and the convenience of being centrally located near many shopping and dining options on 17th Street.

Additional Features:
Detached Back House
Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included
Spacious private patio
Paved covered Carports
Additional Storage
Shaker Style Cabinets with Self Closure Doors/Cabinets
Dual pane windows
Central Heat and A/C with smart thermostat
Utilities Include Water & Gas
Tankless Water Heater

This home is generally a pet restricted property. However, there are exceptions under state and federal laws.

Call 949-631-7777 to schedule a showing
Apply on-line at www.TCGRentals.com
BRE# 01968681

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3565268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Cabrillo #B have any available units?
328 Cabrillo #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 Cabrillo #B have?
Some of 328 Cabrillo #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Cabrillo #B currently offering any rent specials?
328 Cabrillo #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Cabrillo #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 328 Cabrillo #B is pet friendly.
Does 328 Cabrillo #B offer parking?
Yes, 328 Cabrillo #B offers parking.
Does 328 Cabrillo #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 328 Cabrillo #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Cabrillo #B have a pool?
No, 328 Cabrillo #B does not have a pool.
Does 328 Cabrillo #B have accessible units?
No, 328 Cabrillo #B does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Cabrillo #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 Cabrillo #B does not have units with dishwashers.

