328 Cabrillo #B

Beautifully Upgraded 2 Bedroom Back Unit For Lease - Located in the sought-after neighborhood of Eastside Costa Mesa, this chic back unit home offers privacy and great space. Newly built in 2018, the home is equipped with modern finishes such as quartz counter tops, laminate wood flooring, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans. This home boasts a wonderful open floorplan, gourmet-inspired kitchen, and has two master bedrooms with en-suite baths. Completing the home is private parking for two cars and the convenience of being centrally located near many shopping and dining options on 17th Street.
Additional Features:
Detached Back House
Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included
Spacious private patio
Paved covered Carports
Additional Storage
Shaker Style Cabinets with Self Closure Doors/Cabinets
Dual pane windows
Central Heat and A/C with smart thermostat
Utilities Include Water & Gas
Tankless Water Heater
This home is generally a pet restricted property. However, there are exceptions under state and federal laws.
