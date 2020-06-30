3237 Idaho Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

This 4 bedroom/2 bath home is offered for lease in Mesa Verde's State Streets neighborhood. Home has been recently updated with brand new carpeting and paint. Enjoy the charming brick double fireplace between living room and dining room. The home offers beautiful inlaid tile flooring in entry, kitchen and dining room with wood flooring in living room. Plantation shutters, mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans throughout. Splash and play in the in ground pool with solar heating. Enjoy the bountiful harvest of the many fruit trees. Great corner lot, cul-de-sac location.