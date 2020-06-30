All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 3237 Idaho Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
3237 Idaho Place
Last updated May 10 2020 at 8:15 AM

3237 Idaho Place

3237 Idaho Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3237 Idaho Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This 4 bedroom/2 bath home is offered for lease in Mesa Verde's State Streets neighborhood. Home has been recently updated with brand new carpeting and paint. Enjoy the charming brick double fireplace between living room and dining room. The home offers beautiful inlaid tile flooring in entry, kitchen and dining room with wood flooring in living room. Plantation shutters, mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans throughout. Splash and play in the in ground pool with solar heating. Enjoy the bountiful harvest of the many fruit trees. Great corner lot, cul-de-sac location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3237 Idaho Place have any available units?
3237 Idaho Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3237 Idaho Place have?
Some of 3237 Idaho Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3237 Idaho Place currently offering any rent specials?
3237 Idaho Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3237 Idaho Place pet-friendly?
No, 3237 Idaho Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 3237 Idaho Place offer parking?
Yes, 3237 Idaho Place offers parking.
Does 3237 Idaho Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3237 Idaho Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3237 Idaho Place have a pool?
Yes, 3237 Idaho Place has a pool.
Does 3237 Idaho Place have accessible units?
No, 3237 Idaho Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3237 Idaho Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3237 Idaho Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Baywind
151 E 21st St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine