313 East 17th Street

313 East 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

313 East 17th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
BEAUTIFUL Two Bedroom unit available now! Location, Location, Location! Walk to just about everything! Located off 17th Street with exciting new restaurants and bars coming nearby! Beautifully newly remodeled exterior! Open floor plan, Ceiling Fans. On site Laundry. No Pets. Parking spot available for $75 per month. Min Credit 600, Min Income 2x the Rent, Min Savings 2x the rent. Deposit $1,000, 12 month Lease. Contact Robert for details and to schedule a showing. See you there!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 East 17th Street have any available units?
313 East 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 East 17th Street have?
Some of 313 East 17th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 East 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
313 East 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 East 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 East 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 313 East 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 313 East 17th Street offers parking.
Does 313 East 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 East 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 East 17th Street have a pool?
No, 313 East 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 313 East 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 313 East 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 313 East 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 East 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
