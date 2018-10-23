313 East 17th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dogs allowed parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL Two Bedroom unit available now! Location, Location, Location! Walk to just about everything! Located off 17th Street with exciting new restaurants and bars coming nearby! Beautifully newly remodeled exterior! Open floor plan, Ceiling Fans. On site Laundry. No Pets. Parking spot available for $75 per month. Min Credit 600, Min Income 2x the Rent, Min Savings 2x the rent. Deposit $1,000, 12 month Lease. Contact Robert for details and to schedule a showing. See you there!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.