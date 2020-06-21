All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 313 East 17th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
313 East 17th Place
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

313 East 17th Place

313 East 17th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

313 East 17th Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
BEAUTIFUL Two Bedroom unit available now! Location, Location, Location! Walk to just about everything! Located off 17th Street with exciting new restaurants and bars coming nearby! Open floor plan, Ceiling Fans. On site Laundry. ONE cat allowed. Garage available for $100 per month. Min Credit 600, Min Income 2x the Rent, Min Savings 2x the rent. Deposit $1,000, 12 month Lease. I will be showing this unit on Friday from 5:15-6pm, feel free to stop by! Contact Robert for details 858 692 0039
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 East 17th Place have any available units?
313 East 17th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 East 17th Place have?
Some of 313 East 17th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 East 17th Place currently offering any rent specials?
313 East 17th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 East 17th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 East 17th Place is pet friendly.
Does 313 East 17th Place offer parking?
Yes, 313 East 17th Place does offer parking.
Does 313 East 17th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 East 17th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 East 17th Place have a pool?
No, 313 East 17th Place does not have a pool.
Does 313 East 17th Place have accessible units?
No, 313 East 17th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 313 East 17th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 East 17th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine