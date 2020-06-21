313 East 17th Place

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage ceiling fan

BEAUTIFUL Two Bedroom unit available now! Location, Location, Location! Walk to just about everything! Located off 17th Street with exciting new restaurants and bars coming nearby! Open floor plan, Ceiling Fans. On site Laundry. ONE cat allowed. Garage available for $100 per month. Min Credit 600, Min Income 2x the Rent, Min Savings 2x the rent. Deposit $1,000, 12 month Lease. I will be showing this unit on Friday from 5:15-6pm, feel free to stop by! Contact Robert for details 858 692 0039

