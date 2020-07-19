3096 Bali Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool hot tub yoga

Ideally located on one of the quietest streets in Mesa Verde sits this chic farmhouse. Expansive 5 bedroom home with 3 bathrooms and a separate hobby room that would be perfect for a yoga studio or private home office. Refinished hardwood floors and dual brick fireplaces accentuate the charm that this home offers. Entertainer's rear yard with private pool, spa and covered patio...who's ready for their next get together? Enjoy sunset views from the comfort of your bedrooms. Fantastic east/west exposure on a double cul-de-sac street.