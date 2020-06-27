3080 Johnson Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single-Level, 4-Bed House w/ Pool for Lease - Situated on a peaceful, tree-lined street in the heart of Costa Mesa one block from Paularino Elementary School, minutes off the 73 and 405 FWY, location doesn't get much better than this. This 4 bed, 2 bath home has recently been repainted and has new flooring (NO carpet)! The luxury vinyl plank, wood-style flooring throughout the home is ideal for maintenance with pets. Pets will be considered!

A large pool welcomes you into the home as this is one of the few remaining homes with both a secluded front and back yard! Tucked behind a wall of greenery and a private gate, enter your oasis with a large swimming pool decorated with an array of palm trees, potted, plants, and a fountain. The backyard offers more outdoor entertaining space with the added bonus of a sunroom - ideal for an entertainment room! A 2-car garage and driveway can accommodate plenty of parking and storage. Two skylights and plenty of large windows throughout the home let in an abundance of natural light.

Save money on appliances, this home comes equipped with ALL appliances included! (fridge and washer/dryer w/out warranty) Plus gardening and pool maintenance is included.



(RLNE5019650)