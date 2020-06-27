All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

3080 Johnson Ave

3080 Johnson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3080 Johnson Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single-Level, 4-Bed House w/ Pool for Lease - Situated on a peaceful, tree-lined street in the heart of Costa Mesa one block from Paularino Elementary School, minutes off the 73 and 405 FWY, location doesn't get much better than this. This 4 bed, 2 bath home has recently been repainted and has new flooring (NO carpet)! The luxury vinyl plank, wood-style flooring throughout the home is ideal for maintenance with pets. Pets will be considered!
A large pool welcomes you into the home as this is one of the few remaining homes with both a secluded front and back yard! Tucked behind a wall of greenery and a private gate, enter your oasis with a large swimming pool decorated with an array of palm trees, potted, plants, and a fountain. The backyard offers more outdoor entertaining space with the added bonus of a sunroom - ideal for an entertainment room! A 2-car garage and driveway can accommodate plenty of parking and storage. Two skylights and plenty of large windows throughout the home let in an abundance of natural light.
Save money on appliances, this home comes equipped with ALL appliances included! (fridge and washer/dryer w/out warranty) Plus gardening and pool maintenance is included.

(RLNE5019650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3080 Johnson Ave have any available units?
3080 Johnson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3080 Johnson Ave have?
Some of 3080 Johnson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3080 Johnson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3080 Johnson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3080 Johnson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3080 Johnson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3080 Johnson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3080 Johnson Ave offers parking.
Does 3080 Johnson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3080 Johnson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3080 Johnson Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3080 Johnson Ave has a pool.
Does 3080 Johnson Ave have accessible units?
No, 3080 Johnson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3080 Johnson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3080 Johnson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
