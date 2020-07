Amenities

granite counters parking pool tennis court fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven range Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Wonderful tree-lined street leads you to this gorgeous home, with everything you need for family get togethers. Great bonus room with beautiful vaulted ceilings, fireplace and plenty of room for entertaining. Formal dining room with additional fireplace. Large master bedroom and on-suite with full bath. Kitchen with granite counter-tops and open floorplan. Nice sized yard and plenty of parking. A+ school district. Halecrest Swim/Tennis club and Orange Coast college, around the corner.