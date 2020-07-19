All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 3077 Ceylon Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
3077 Ceylon Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3077 Ceylon Rd

3077 Ceylon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3077 Ceylon Road, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning Single Family Home in Mesa Verde - Beautifully upgraded 3 bed, 2 bath home with hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, modern crown molding, and updated fixtures throughout. This home features an elegant entry and beautiful curve appeal with plenty of parking a large Entertainer's living room, which flows into the separate dining area. The chef's kitchen features appealing granite countertops, with matching backsplash, at-bar seating, sleek white cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. A master bedroom that has his and her closet dressing area that flows into a remodeled master bathroom. The property sits on a large 7,200 square foot lot that includes a spacious back yard perfect for entertaining or creating memorable moments with family and friends. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants and more!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4719032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3077 Ceylon Rd have any available units?
3077 Ceylon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3077 Ceylon Rd have?
Some of 3077 Ceylon Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3077 Ceylon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3077 Ceylon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3077 Ceylon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3077 Ceylon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 3077 Ceylon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3077 Ceylon Rd offers parking.
Does 3077 Ceylon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3077 Ceylon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3077 Ceylon Rd have a pool?
No, 3077 Ceylon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3077 Ceylon Rd have accessible units?
No, 3077 Ceylon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3077 Ceylon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3077 Ceylon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Baywind
151 E 21st St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine