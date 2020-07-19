3077 Ceylon Rd

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Stunning Single Family Home in Mesa Verde - Beautifully upgraded 3 bed, 2 bath home with hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, modern crown molding, and updated fixtures throughout. This home features an elegant entry and beautiful curve appeal with plenty of parking a large Entertainer's living room, which flows into the separate dining area. The chef's kitchen features appealing granite countertops, with matching backsplash, at-bar seating, sleek white cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. A master bedroom that has his and her closet dressing area that flows into a remodeled master bathroom. The property sits on a large 7,200 square foot lot that includes a spacious back yard perfect for entertaining or creating memorable moments with family and friends. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants and more!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4719032)