3077 Ceylon Rd

Amenities
Stunning Single Family Home in Mesa Verde - Beautifully upgraded 3 bed, 2 bath home with hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, modern crown molding, and updated fixtures throughout. This home features an elegant entry and beautiful curve appeal with plenty of parking a large Entertainer's living room, which flows into the separate dining area. The chef's kitchen features appealing granite countertops, with matching backsplash, at-bar seating, sleek white cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. A master bedroom that has his and her closet dressing area that flows into a remodeled master bathroom. The property sits on a large 7,200 square foot lot that includes a spacious back yard perfect for entertaining or creating memorable moments with family and friends. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants and more!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4719032)