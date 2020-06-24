3073 Johnson Avenue

Amenities

Seven Bedroom House in Costa Mesa - Enjoy this spacious and comfortable six or seven bedroom house (or a mix of bedrooms and office or dens) located near the pocket of the 73 and 405 freeway. Laminate hard wood floors in most of the open living areas and plush, new carpet in all the bedrooms. All kitchen appliances plus washer/dryer are included. It's a very clean, white and bright home. Outside is a pool and spa to enjoy year round with a safety gate to ensure the young ones are protected. Nearby schools include Paularino Elementary School, St. John Baptist Elementary School and The Hope Institute. Near Paularino Park, Shiffer Park and Wakeham Park. Available now.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4620560)