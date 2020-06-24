All apartments in Costa Mesa
3073 Johnson Avenue

3073 Johnson Avenue
Location

3073 Johnson Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pool
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Seven Bedroom House in Costa Mesa - Enjoy this spacious and comfortable six or seven bedroom house (or a mix of bedrooms and office or dens) located near the pocket of the 73 and 405 freeway. Laminate hard wood floors in most of the open living areas and plush, new carpet in all the bedrooms. All kitchen appliances plus washer/dryer are included. It's a very clean, white and bright home. Outside is a pool and spa to enjoy year round with a safety gate to ensure the young ones are protected. Nearby schools include Paularino Elementary School, St. John Baptist Elementary School and The Hope Institute. Near Paularino Park, Shiffer Park and Wakeham Park. Available now.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4620560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3073 Johnson Avenue have any available units?
3073 Johnson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3073 Johnson Avenue have?
Some of 3073 Johnson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3073 Johnson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3073 Johnson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3073 Johnson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3073 Johnson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 3073 Johnson Avenue offer parking?
No, 3073 Johnson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3073 Johnson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3073 Johnson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3073 Johnson Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3073 Johnson Avenue has a pool.
Does 3073 Johnson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3073 Johnson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3073 Johnson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3073 Johnson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

