3062 Johnson Avenue

Come see this spacious 4 bedroom plus 2 bath home. Walk in and take notice that all four bedrooms are located to the left, and the living room to the right. This single story home has in kitchen dining as well formal dining room. In-home washer and dryer. Kitchen features granite counters, white shaker cabinets and plenty of cabinets. Both bathroom have been recently upgraded. Laminate and tile flooring through out. Ample parking in the double car garage and driveway. This home is must see. located near the 405/73/55 freeways, shopping centers and restaurants