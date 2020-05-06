All apartments in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa, CA
3062 Johnson Avenue
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:05 AM

3062 Johnson Avenue

3062 Johnson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3062 Johnson Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this spacious 4 bedroom plus 2 bath home. Walk in and take notice that all four bedrooms are located to the left, and the living room to the right. This single story home has in kitchen dining as well formal dining room. In-home washer and dryer. Kitchen features granite counters, white shaker cabinets and plenty of cabinets. Both bathroom have been recently upgraded. Laminate and tile flooring through out. Ample parking in the double car garage and driveway. This home is must see. located near the 405/73/55 freeways, shopping centers and restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3062 Johnson Avenue have any available units?
3062 Johnson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3062 Johnson Avenue have?
Some of 3062 Johnson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3062 Johnson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3062 Johnson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3062 Johnson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3062 Johnson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 3062 Johnson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3062 Johnson Avenue offers parking.
Does 3062 Johnson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3062 Johnson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3062 Johnson Avenue have a pool?
No, 3062 Johnson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3062 Johnson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3062 Johnson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3062 Johnson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3062 Johnson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
