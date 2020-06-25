All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

306 Alta Ln

306 Alta Lane · No Longer Available
Location

306 Alta Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Eastside Costa Mesa! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gRsbjrYQHsD

Take a look at this fun video tour!
https://youtu.be/2OfOZ9qGbyM

To schedule showings:
1. Submit application to our website at rpmcoast.com
2. Once application is approved your showing appointment will be scheduled and confirmed.

Fantastic 3 bed 2 bath condo in lovely East side Costa Mesa neighborhood. New paint and carpet throughout. Upgraded kitchen and baths featuring granite counters, new fixtures, and cabinets with lovely skylights in each bath. Large living area with cozy fireplace and opens up to the large patio area. Spacious bedrooms with master bedroom suite featuring a built in ceiling fan and sliding glass door leading to the patio. Detached 2 car garage with laundry area and includes machines along with plenty of storage.

Located in a peaceful private community in Eastside Costa Mesa. Within minutes of plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options at Triangle Square and Newport Beach! A short ride from the Orange County Fairgrounds! Easy commutes with the 405, 55, and 73 within easy reach.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2950 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Please submit pets for approval, $500 pet deposit required for each approved pet. Water and trash service included. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Bette at 714-899-2200 x 114 or bette@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE4818831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Alta Ln have any available units?
306 Alta Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Alta Ln have?
Some of 306 Alta Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Alta Ln currently offering any rent specials?
306 Alta Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Alta Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Alta Ln is pet friendly.
Does 306 Alta Ln offer parking?
Yes, 306 Alta Ln offers parking.
Does 306 Alta Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Alta Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Alta Ln have a pool?
No, 306 Alta Ln does not have a pool.
Does 306 Alta Ln have accessible units?
No, 306 Alta Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Alta Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Alta Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
