306 Alta Ln

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Fantastic 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Eastside Costa Mesa! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gRsbjrYQHsD



Take a look at this fun video tour!

https://youtu.be/2OfOZ9qGbyM



To schedule showings:

1. Submit application to our website at rpmcoast.com

2. Once application is approved your showing appointment will be scheduled and confirmed.



Fantastic 3 bed 2 bath condo in lovely East side Costa Mesa neighborhood. New paint and carpet throughout. Upgraded kitchen and baths featuring granite counters, new fixtures, and cabinets with lovely skylights in each bath. Large living area with cozy fireplace and opens up to the large patio area. Spacious bedrooms with master bedroom suite featuring a built in ceiling fan and sliding glass door leading to the patio. Detached 2 car garage with laundry area and includes machines along with plenty of storage.



Located in a peaceful private community in Eastside Costa Mesa. Within minutes of plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options at Triangle Square and Newport Beach! A short ride from the Orange County Fairgrounds! Easy commutes with the 405, 55, and 73 within easy reach.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2950 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Please submit pets for approval, $500 pet deposit required for each approved pet. Water and trash service included. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Bette at 714-899-2200 x 114 or bette@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



(RLNE4818831)