Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
3024 Cleveland Avenue
Last updated March 21 2020 at 3:56 AM

3024 Cleveland Avenue

3024 Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3024 Cleveland Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow! 949-632-2800 ~Look at the square footage of this Beautiful, single level home. Could be 4 bedrooms, (currently master bedroom with retreat). Located on a Cul-De-Sac street. Here you have all you desire. Large open floorplan welcomes you with double entry door and large foyer. Living room with fireplace that opens up to dining room and large family kitchen. Kitchen remodeled to perfection with granite counters, custom cabinets and backsplash. Breakfast bar, upgraded stainless steel appliances and refrigerator. Family room with large sliding door leading to perfect back yard. Gardening service provided ~just enjoy resort style living! All bamboo wood floors, recessed lighting, whole house fan, custom paint, mirrored wardrobe closet doors. Central Air Conditioning. Master suite with 2 walk-in closets and huge retreat ~~ bring in your imagination. Master bathroom updated, tile flooring, new storage cabinet and light fixture plus freshly painted. Large secondary bedroom with walk -in closet and good size bathroom, remodeled with new tiled shower. Hall bathroom completely remodeled ~ granite counters, custom shower enclosure, new vanity and new flooring. Large garage with laundry area, washer/dryer included, sectional garage doors. Large, extra wide driveway and large front yard. House is located close to South Coast Plaza, Orange Coast College, freeways, tollways, trails and so much more. Call/Text Elizabeth for a private showing 949-632-2800

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 Cleveland Avenue have any available units?
3024 Cleveland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 Cleveland Avenue have?
Some of 3024 Cleveland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Cleveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Cleveland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Cleveland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3024 Cleveland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 3024 Cleveland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3024 Cleveland Avenue offers parking.
Does 3024 Cleveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3024 Cleveland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Cleveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 3024 Cleveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3024 Cleveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3024 Cleveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Cleveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3024 Cleveland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

