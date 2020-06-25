3024 Cleveland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wow! 949-632-2800 ~Look at the square footage of this Beautiful, single level home. Could be 4 bedrooms, (currently master bedroom with retreat). Located on a Cul-De-Sac street. Here you have all you desire. Large open floorplan welcomes you with double entry door and large foyer. Living room with fireplace that opens up to dining room and large family kitchen. Kitchen remodeled to perfection with granite counters, custom cabinets and backsplash. Breakfast bar, upgraded stainless steel appliances and refrigerator. Family room with large sliding door leading to perfect back yard. Gardening service provided ~just enjoy resort style living! All bamboo wood floors, recessed lighting, whole house fan, custom paint, mirrored wardrobe closet doors. Central Air Conditioning. Master suite with 2 walk-in closets and huge retreat ~~ bring in your imagination. Master bathroom updated, tile flooring, new storage cabinet and light fixture plus freshly painted. Large secondary bedroom with walk -in closet and good size bathroom, remodeled with new tiled shower. Hall bathroom completely remodeled ~ granite counters, custom shower enclosure, new vanity and new flooring. Large garage with laundry area, washer/dryer included, sectional garage doors. Large, extra wide driveway and large front yard. House is located close to South Coast Plaza, Orange Coast College, freeways, tollways, trails and so much more. Call/Text Elizabeth for a private showing 949-632-2800