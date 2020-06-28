302 E 16th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This wonderful home is located in a private enclave of homes in the desirable Eastside Heights neighborhood!! Spacious living room with soaring vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace, chef’s kitchen with upgraded appliances and a little breakfast nook. The dining area opens to an easy maintenance yard to take advantage of the Southern California weather and lifestyle. Wood shutters compliment the windows and keep the home cool in the summer, but also full A/C for those hot summer days.

The second floor offers a large romantic master suite, complete with dual sided gas fireplace, a private balcony, spacious bath with dual vanities and a custom walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious as well and are separated by a Jack and Jill bathroom. The entire upstairs has beautiful bamboo flooring.

Location is everything and this home couldn’t have a better one. This incredible opportunity offers convenient, walking distance access to the restaurants, shopping, and markets of 17th Street and is located in the Newport Mesa School District and walking distance to school and park. Walk Score is 84 and only a mile to the beach! Available either furnished or unfurnished. 30 day minimum. Furnished price $5200 per month, one month minimum. Unfurnished price $4500-one year minimum.