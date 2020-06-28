All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 302 E 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
302 E 16th Street
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

302 E 16th Street

302 East 16th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

302 East 16th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This wonderful home is located in a private enclave of homes in the desirable Eastside Heights neighborhood!! Spacious living room with soaring vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace, chef’s kitchen with upgraded appliances and a little breakfast nook. The dining area opens to an easy maintenance yard to take advantage of the Southern California weather and lifestyle. Wood shutters compliment the windows and keep the home cool in the summer, but also full A/C for those hot summer days.
The second floor offers a large romantic master suite, complete with dual sided gas fireplace, a private balcony, spacious bath with dual vanities and a custom walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms are spacious as well and are separated by a Jack and Jill bathroom. The entire upstairs has beautiful bamboo flooring.
Location is everything and this home couldn’t have a better one. This incredible opportunity offers convenient, walking distance access to the restaurants, shopping, and markets of 17th Street and is located in the Newport Mesa School District and walking distance to school and park. Walk Score is 84 and only a mile to the beach! Available either furnished or unfurnished. 30 day minimum. Furnished price $5200 per month, one month minimum. Unfurnished price $4500-one year minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 E 16th Street have any available units?
302 E 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 E 16th Street have?
Some of 302 E 16th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 E 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
302 E 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 E 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 302 E 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 302 E 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 302 E 16th Street offers parking.
Does 302 E 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 E 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 E 16th Street have a pool?
No, 302 E 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 302 E 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 302 E 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 302 E 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 E 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
La Costa
354 Avocado Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine