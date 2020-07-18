295 Knox Place

Amenities

parking recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath vintage home circa 1920. Many distinctive architectural features. Just completely upgraded with items such as forced air heat, quartz kitchen counter tops, and new flooring. Bonus sun-room could be used as an office. New gas stove and oven. Fenced yard with drip irrigated citrus trees. Rent includes water and weekly gardening service. Located in desirable Eastside Costa Mesa / Newport Heights area south of 17th street, near schools, great restaurants and shopping.