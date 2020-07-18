All apartments in Costa Mesa
295 Knox Place

295 Knox Place · No Longer Available
Location

295 Knox Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath vintage home circa 1920. Many distinctive architectural features. Just completely upgraded with items such as forced air heat, quartz kitchen counter tops, and new flooring. Bonus sun-room could be used as an office. New gas stove and oven. Fenced yard with drip irrigated citrus trees. Rent includes water and weekly gardening service. Located in desirable Eastside Costa Mesa / Newport Heights area south of 17th street, near schools, great restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 Knox Place have any available units?
295 Knox Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 295 Knox Place have?
Some of 295 Knox Place's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 Knox Place currently offering any rent specials?
295 Knox Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 Knox Place pet-friendly?
No, 295 Knox Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 295 Knox Place offer parking?
Yes, 295 Knox Place offers parking.
Does 295 Knox Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 295 Knox Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 Knox Place have a pool?
No, 295 Knox Place does not have a pool.
Does 295 Knox Place have accessible units?
No, 295 Knox Place does not have accessible units.
Does 295 Knox Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 295 Knox Place does not have units with dishwashers.
