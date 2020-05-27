2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H

Amenities

Recently Remodeled:

1 Full High-End Kitchen

3 Bright Offices with Windows

1 Conference Room

1 Storage Room

1 Entrance / Reception Area



Nice and New Flooring

High-End Glass Doors

Newly Painted

Located in the heart of the Costa Mesa business district across from John Wayne Airport, this building is just a 2 Minute drive from South Coast Plaza and South Coast Metro, Access to the high-end retail, restaurants, shops, and fitness facilities.



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- Convenient access to San Joaquin Hills Trans Corridor (73), San Diego Freeway (405), and Costa Mesa Freeway (55)

- Prime Airport Area location.

- Restaurants within walking distance (The Camp and The Lab).

- Ample Free surface parking near suites



>> Total 4,500 Square Foot on Second floor available now.