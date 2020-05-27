2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H

Amenities
Recently Remodeled:
1 Full High-End Kitchen
3 Bright Offices with Windows
1 Conference Room
1 Storage Room
1 Entrance / Reception Area
Nice and New Flooring
High-End Glass Doors
Newly Painted
Located in the heart of the Costa Mesa business district across from John Wayne Airport, this building is just a 2 Minute drive from South Coast Plaza and South Coast Metro, Access to the high-end retail, restaurants, shops, and fitness facilities.
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- Convenient access to San Joaquin Hills Trans Corridor (73), San Diego Freeway (405), and Costa Mesa Freeway (55)
- Prime Airport Area location.
- Restaurants within walking distance (The Camp and The Lab).
- Ample Free surface parking near suites
>> Total 4,500 Square Foot on Second floor available now.