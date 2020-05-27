All apartments in Costa Mesa
2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H
Last updated May 27 2020 at 4:25 AM

2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H

2900 Bristol Street · (949) 933-2733
Location

2900 Bristol Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
SoBeCa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,220

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
conference room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
gym
parking
Recently Remodeled:
1 Full High-End Kitchen
3 Bright Offices with Windows
1 Conference Room
1 Storage Room
1 Entrance / Reception Area

Nice and New Flooring
High-End Glass Doors
Newly Painted
Located in the heart of the Costa Mesa business district across from John Wayne Airport, this building is just a 2 Minute drive from South Coast Plaza and South Coast Metro, Access to the high-end retail, restaurants, shops, and fitness facilities.

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- Convenient access to San Joaquin Hills Trans Corridor (73), San Diego Freeway (405), and Costa Mesa Freeway (55)
- Prime Airport Area location.
- Restaurants within walking distance (The Camp and The Lab).
- Ample Free surface parking near suites

>> Total 4,500 Square Foot on Second floor available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H have any available units?
2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H has a unit available for $2,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H have?
Some of 2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H pet-friendly?
No, 2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H offer parking?
Yes, 2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H does offer parking.
Does 2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H have a pool?
No, 2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H does not have a pool.
Does 2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H have accessible units?
No, 2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 Bristol Street - H-106, Building H does not have units with dishwashers.
