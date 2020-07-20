All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:24 AM

281 Ogle Street

281 Ogle Street · No Longer Available
Location

281 Ogle Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 Bed 1.5 bath townhouse end unit located in the heart of Eastside Costa Mesa, only a few miles away from Newport Beach. No one above or below you. Newly painted with upgraded travertine flooring throughout on first floor. Granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry in kitchen. Beautifully landscaped front yard and private and spacious backyard. Individual Inside Laundry Hook Up. One car detached garage. Close to Beach and easily accessible to Freeway. Within walking distance to shopping centers, great restaurants, bike trails and entertainments. Water, trash and gardening are all included in rent. It will not last. Come check it out yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 Ogle Street have any available units?
281 Ogle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 281 Ogle Street have?
Some of 281 Ogle Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 Ogle Street currently offering any rent specials?
281 Ogle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 Ogle Street pet-friendly?
No, 281 Ogle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 281 Ogle Street offer parking?
Yes, 281 Ogle Street offers parking.
Does 281 Ogle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 Ogle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 Ogle Street have a pool?
No, 281 Ogle Street does not have a pool.
Does 281 Ogle Street have accessible units?
No, 281 Ogle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 281 Ogle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 281 Ogle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
