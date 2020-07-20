281 Ogle Street

Amenities

Charming 2 Bed 1.5 bath townhouse end unit located in the heart of Eastside Costa Mesa, only a few miles away from Newport Beach. No one above or below you. Newly painted with upgraded travertine flooring throughout on first floor. Granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry in kitchen. Beautifully landscaped front yard and private and spacious backyard. Individual Inside Laundry Hook Up. One car detached garage. Close to Beach and easily accessible to Freeway. Within walking distance to shopping centers, great restaurants, bike trails and entertainments. Water, trash and gardening are all included in rent. It will not last. Come check it out yourself.