265 Princeton Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Your search for a perfect home to rent in College Park is over. This fresh and clean 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom mid-century ranch home has everything you need and want. The kitchen opens to the living and dining rooms, separated by a butcher block island that's perfect for serving your family or guests. There's a two sided white slump stone fireplace with custom mantles as the centerpiece of the common space. Vaulted ceilings add to the mid-century appeal of the living/family/kitchen spaces. Freshly painted with remodeled bathrooms and brand new plank flooring for easy maintenance. A custom laundry room with an abundance of storage connects the kitchen to the garage. The mature back yard is ready for a small vegetable garden or flowers if you prefer, with plenty of entertaining space.