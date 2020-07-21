All apartments in Costa Mesa
265 Princeton Drive
Last updated February 3 2020 at 9:52 AM

265 Princeton Drive

265 Princeton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

265 Princeton Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Your search for a perfect home to rent in College Park is over. This fresh and clean 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom mid-century ranch home has everything you need and want. The kitchen opens to the living and dining rooms, separated by a butcher block island that's perfect for serving your family or guests. There's a two sided white slump stone fireplace with custom mantles as the centerpiece of the common space. Vaulted ceilings add to the mid-century appeal of the living/family/kitchen spaces. Freshly painted with remodeled bathrooms and brand new plank flooring for easy maintenance. A custom laundry room with an abundance of storage connects the kitchen to the garage. The mature back yard is ready for a small vegetable garden or flowers if you prefer, with plenty of entertaining space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Princeton Drive have any available units?
265 Princeton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 Princeton Drive have?
Some of 265 Princeton Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 Princeton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
265 Princeton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Princeton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 265 Princeton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 265 Princeton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 265 Princeton Drive offers parking.
Does 265 Princeton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 Princeton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Princeton Drive have a pool?
No, 265 Princeton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 265 Princeton Drive have accessible units?
No, 265 Princeton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Princeton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 Princeton Drive has units with dishwashers.
