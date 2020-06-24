All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 263 Knox Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
263 Knox Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

263 Knox Street

263 Knox Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

263 Knox Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Eastside Costa Mesa living at it's finest. This updated single family residence offers a rarely available chance to secure a turn-key rental. Interior living space encompasses 1,850 square feet and includes three bedrooms, two baths, and a bonus den/office/kid's room. The light-filled interior living space showcases a great floor plan with welcoming access to the kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Then retire to the master suite completed with built-in cabinetry, a large his and her closet, and granite counter tops in the bathroom. Perfect for hosting guests, the spacious 6,970 square foot lot features a generous patio, barbecue and custom landscaping providing a perfect entertainer’s backyard.. Ideally located in the award winning Newport Mesa Unified School District, with the best parks, convenient shopping and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 Knox Street have any available units?
263 Knox Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 263 Knox Street have?
Some of 263 Knox Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 Knox Street currently offering any rent specials?
263 Knox Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 Knox Street pet-friendly?
No, 263 Knox Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 263 Knox Street offer parking?
No, 263 Knox Street does not offer parking.
Does 263 Knox Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 Knox Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 Knox Street have a pool?
No, 263 Knox Street does not have a pool.
Does 263 Knox Street have accessible units?
No, 263 Knox Street does not have accessible units.
Does 263 Knox Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 Knox Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Apex Apartment Homes
530 W Wilson St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine