263 Knox Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Eastside Costa Mesa living at it's finest. This updated single family residence offers a rarely available chance to secure a turn-key rental. Interior living space encompasses 1,850 square feet and includes three bedrooms, two baths, and a bonus den/office/kid's room. The light-filled interior living space showcases a great floor plan with welcoming access to the kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Then retire to the master suite completed with built-in cabinetry, a large his and her closet, and granite counter tops in the bathroom. Perfect for hosting guests, the spacious 6,970 square foot lot features a generous patio, barbecue and custom landscaping providing a perfect entertainer’s backyard.. Ideally located in the award winning Newport Mesa Unified School District, with the best parks, convenient shopping and beaches.