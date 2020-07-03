2554 Elden Avenue

Amenities

Stunning, turnkey and remodeled for your enjoyment! End unit in the wonderful Cedar Glen Community. This highly updated home features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Renovated in beautiful, light neutral colors which enhances the coastal ambiance. The new kitchen features white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a gorgeous back-splash. Kitchen has an opening to the dining area and breakfast bar. Freshly painted and lots of natural light make the living room and dining area very appealing. New dual Payne windows. Sliding patio glass doors lead to a generous size patio area with new landscaping. All ready for your relaxing summers in the OC. Newly remodeled downstairs bathroom. 2 bedrooms have ceiling fans. New vanity in the upstairs bathroom. Upstairs laundry for your convenience. Master bedroom has en suite and is large and roomy. Mirrored closet doors have new custom organizers. Completely remodeled master bath in elegant new tile, new vanity, and new lights. HOA has recently done new hardscape and landscape in front and throughout the property. Refreshing pool, spa, BBQ and picnic area. Included are one car garage and one carport parking space (right by your front door). Plus great guest parking area. Attractive coastal home, conveniently located near freeways, Newport Back Bay, beach, shopping, and restaurants. Come and enjoy OC living by the coast!