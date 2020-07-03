All apartments in Costa Mesa
2554 Elden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2554 Elden Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Stunning, turnkey and remodeled for your enjoyment! End unit in the wonderful Cedar Glen Community. This highly updated home features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Renovated in beautiful, light neutral colors which enhances the coastal ambiance. The new kitchen features white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a gorgeous back-splash. Kitchen has an opening to the dining area and breakfast bar. Freshly painted and lots of natural light make the living room and dining area very appealing. New dual Payne windows. Sliding patio glass doors lead to a generous size patio area with new landscaping. All ready for your relaxing summers in the OC. Newly remodeled downstairs bathroom. 2 bedrooms have ceiling fans. New vanity in the upstairs bathroom. Upstairs laundry for your convenience. Master bedroom has en suite and is large and roomy. Mirrored closet doors have new custom organizers. Completely remodeled master bath in elegant new tile, new vanity, and new lights. HOA has recently done new hardscape and landscape in front and throughout the property. Refreshing pool, spa, BBQ and picnic area. Included are one car garage and one carport parking space (right by your front door). Plus great guest parking area. Attractive coastal home, conveniently located near freeways, Newport Back Bay, beach, shopping, and restaurants. Come and enjoy OC living by the coast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2554 Elden Avenue have any available units?
2554 Elden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2554 Elden Avenue have?
Some of 2554 Elden Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2554 Elden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2554 Elden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2554 Elden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2554 Elden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2554 Elden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2554 Elden Avenue offers parking.
Does 2554 Elden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2554 Elden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2554 Elden Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2554 Elden Avenue has a pool.
Does 2554 Elden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2554 Elden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2554 Elden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2554 Elden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
