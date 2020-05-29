All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2550 Elden Ave. #B

2550 Elden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2550 Elden Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

Remodeled End Unit in Eastside Costa Mesa available NOW! - Recently upgraded 2-bedroom 1.5 bath two-story townhome nestled in The Bungalows at Elden. Spacious living room, half bath, dining room, and kitchen on main level featuring beautiful distressed hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and crown molding. Remodeled kitchen with brand new Quartz counters and large single basin sink and modern brushed nickel faucet. New carpet, fresh paint throughout, and new furnace. Two bedrooms with an abundance of natural light coupled with ceiling fan/light combos and a full bath upstairs. Choose to unwind among the beautiful stone-clad front porch or enclosed and private back patio. Enjoy the convenience of a secured laundry room adjacent to the garages designated for your own full size (stackable) laundry, a private one-car garage, and an assigned parking spot. Short walk or bike to the Back Bay, minutes to local beaches, dining, shopping, parks, and schools. Easy access to freeways, Orange County fairgrounds, Santa Ana Country Club, and more. Refrigerator included. Pets OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 Elden Ave. #B have any available units?
2550 Elden Ave. #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2550 Elden Ave. #B have?
Some of 2550 Elden Ave. #B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 Elden Ave. #B currently offering any rent specials?
2550 Elden Ave. #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 Elden Ave. #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2550 Elden Ave. #B is pet friendly.
Does 2550 Elden Ave. #B offer parking?
Yes, 2550 Elden Ave. #B does offer parking.
Does 2550 Elden Ave. #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2550 Elden Ave. #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 Elden Ave. #B have a pool?
No, 2550 Elden Ave. #B does not have a pool.
Does 2550 Elden Ave. #B have accessible units?
No, 2550 Elden Ave. #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 Elden Ave. #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2550 Elden Ave. #B does not have units with dishwashers.
