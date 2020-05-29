2550 Elden Ave. #B

Amenities

Remodeled End Unit in Eastside Costa Mesa available NOW! - Recently upgraded 2-bedroom 1.5 bath two-story townhome nestled in The Bungalows at Elden. Spacious living room, half bath, dining room, and kitchen on main level featuring beautiful distressed hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and crown molding. Remodeled kitchen with brand new Quartz counters and large single basin sink and modern brushed nickel faucet. New carpet, fresh paint throughout, and new furnace. Two bedrooms with an abundance of natural light coupled with ceiling fan/light combos and a full bath upstairs. Choose to unwind among the beautiful stone-clad front porch or enclosed and private back patio. Enjoy the convenience of a secured laundry room adjacent to the garages designated for your own full size (stackable) laundry, a private one-car garage, and an assigned parking spot. Short walk or bike to the Back Bay, minutes to local beaches, dining, shopping, parks, and schools. Easy access to freeways, Orange County fairgrounds, Santa Ana Country Club, and more. Refrigerator included. Pets OK.



