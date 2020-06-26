All apartments in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa, CA
2537 Cornerstone
2537 Cornerstone

2537 Cornerstone Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2537 Cornerstone Ln, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Highly Upgraded Single Family in the Heart of Costa Mesa! - Welcome home to 2537 Cornerstone! This single family home is in a gated community and sits on a corner lot. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is over 2,000 square feet and features plantation shutters, wood floors, and chandeliers throughout. The kitchen is upgraded with a newer stainless refrigerator, plenty of counter space and is open to the dining and family room. The oversized master includes separate shower and soaking tub, dual sinks, and large walk in closet and separate commode. The additional bedrooms are extra spacious! Upstairs laundry with washer/dryer included. Centrally located to the best shopping, dining and beaches in Orange County, OCC, Vanguard and easy access to freeways, come quick!

(RLNE5035724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 Cornerstone have any available units?
2537 Cornerstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2537 Cornerstone have?
Some of 2537 Cornerstone's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 Cornerstone currently offering any rent specials?
2537 Cornerstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 Cornerstone pet-friendly?
Yes, 2537 Cornerstone is pet friendly.
Does 2537 Cornerstone offer parking?
No, 2537 Cornerstone does not offer parking.
Does 2537 Cornerstone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2537 Cornerstone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 Cornerstone have a pool?
No, 2537 Cornerstone does not have a pool.
Does 2537 Cornerstone have accessible units?
No, 2537 Cornerstone does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 Cornerstone have units with dishwashers?
No, 2537 Cornerstone does not have units with dishwashers.
