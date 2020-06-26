Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Highly Upgraded Single Family in the Heart of Costa Mesa! - Welcome home to 2537 Cornerstone! This single family home is in a gated community and sits on a corner lot. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is over 2,000 square feet and features plantation shutters, wood floors, and chandeliers throughout. The kitchen is upgraded with a newer stainless refrigerator, plenty of counter space and is open to the dining and family room. The oversized master includes separate shower and soaking tub, dual sinks, and large walk in closet and separate commode. The additional bedrooms are extra spacious! Upstairs laundry with washer/dryer included. Centrally located to the best shopping, dining and beaches in Orange County, OCC, Vanguard and easy access to freeways, come quick!



(RLNE5035724)