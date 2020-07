Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Fabulous 3 bedroom townhome in a gated community of Eastside Costa Mesa, Laurel Point Townhomes.

There is a community pool and spa.



The interior has been freshly painted in white and brand new flooring upstairs. The downstairs living room has laminate and the kitchen

area is travertine.



The master bedroom is very spacious with loads of closet space.

The washer/dryer area is upstairs.