Welcome Home to South Coast Metro at the Woodside Village. Beautiful Condo downstairs end unit recently remodeled featuring

3 beds and 2 baths with 1100 SQFT of living area. Newer laminate wood floor, granite counter top in kitchen and bathrooms,

cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms and paint throughout. Minutes from South Coast Plaza, freeways, schools and parks. Enjoy

resort like living with 3 pools & spas throughout the community.