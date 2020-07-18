2381 Cornell Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home. Great interior street in this College Park Neighborhood. Enter home to dining area with open kitchen. Beautiful new kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plank looking tile floor and lots of cupboards with big pantry. Living room has fireplace with quartz finish and wooden mantel. Living room has sliding glass doors to big back yard. Home has vaulted scraped ceilings, new dual pane windows, 6 panel doors and new baseboards and trim throughout. Master bathroom has new tiled shower with seamless glass doors. Inside laundry off kitchen with direct access to garage. Big private yard with additional big side yard with direct access to garage. Great entertaining home indoor with cool central A/C or enjoy the breezes in private back yard. Inside is beautiful!