Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

2381 Cornell Drive

2381 Cornell Drive · (949) 644-2144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2381 Cornell Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Central Costa Mesa

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1657 sqft

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home. Great interior street in this College Park Neighborhood. Enter home to dining area with open kitchen. Beautiful new kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plank looking tile floor and lots of cupboards with big pantry. Living room has fireplace with quartz finish and wooden mantel. Living room has sliding glass doors to big back yard. Home has vaulted scraped ceilings, new dual pane windows, 6 panel doors and new baseboards and trim throughout. Master bathroom has new tiled shower with seamless glass doors. Inside laundry off kitchen with direct access to garage. Big private yard with additional big side yard with direct access to garage. Great entertaining home indoor with cool central A/C or enjoy the breezes in private back yard. Inside is beautiful!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2381 Cornell Drive have any available units?
2381 Cornell Drive has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2381 Cornell Drive have?
Some of 2381 Cornell Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2381 Cornell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2381 Cornell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2381 Cornell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2381 Cornell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2381 Cornell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2381 Cornell Drive offers parking.
Does 2381 Cornell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2381 Cornell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2381 Cornell Drive have a pool?
No, 2381 Cornell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2381 Cornell Drive have accessible units?
No, 2381 Cornell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2381 Cornell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2381 Cornell Drive has units with dishwashers.
