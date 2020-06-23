All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

2330 Vanguard Way

2330 Vanguard Way · No Longer Available
Location

2330 Vanguard Way, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
JUST REMODELED & UPGRADED! Fabulous turnkey home in desirable Newport Landing community was tastefully completed in December 2018. Enjoy cool coastal breezes that flow through the open floor plan of this beautiful townhome. BRAND NEW: paint, wood-grain tile floors, Samsung stainless-steel appliances & washer / dryer, luxurious bathrooms, bright & airy kitchen, oversized baseboard, white shaker-style custom cabinets, & quartz countertops. Conveniently located in Central Costa Mesa, this gorgeous home offers 3 spacious bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Expansive master suite has 2 closets with sliding mirrored wardrobe doors, vaulted ceilings, & sleek ceiling fan. Master bath features dual vanity sinks, oversized tub, & white tiled shower. Abundance of natural light floods the interior of this home. Kitchen opens seamlessly to the formal dining & living rooms. Sliding glass door invites quests onto the sizable entertainer’s deck overlooking sparkling pool, spa, & tranquil tree-lined pathways. This quaint Cape Cod community has 2 resort-style pools & spas & beautiful landscaping. Property has 2 detached individual garages with additional storage space. Ample guest parking is available. Enjoy the true essence of Orange County living & live near world-class restaurants & shopping - John Wayne Airport, OC Fairgrounds, Newport Peninsula, Lido Village, Balboa Island, & Newport Back Bay. Additional inclusions: inside laundry; washer, dryer, & refrigerator. Exterior recently painted by HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 Vanguard Way have any available units?
2330 Vanguard Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2330 Vanguard Way have?
Some of 2330 Vanguard Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 Vanguard Way currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Vanguard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Vanguard Way pet-friendly?
No, 2330 Vanguard Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2330 Vanguard Way offer parking?
Yes, 2330 Vanguard Way offers parking.
Does 2330 Vanguard Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2330 Vanguard Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Vanguard Way have a pool?
Yes, 2330 Vanguard Way has a pool.
Does 2330 Vanguard Way have accessible units?
No, 2330 Vanguard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Vanguard Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2330 Vanguard Way has units with dishwashers.
