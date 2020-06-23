2330 Vanguard Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

JUST REMODELED & UPGRADED! Fabulous turnkey home in desirable Newport Landing community was tastefully completed in December 2018. Enjoy cool coastal breezes that flow through the open floor plan of this beautiful townhome. BRAND NEW: paint, wood-grain tile floors, Samsung stainless-steel appliances & washer / dryer, luxurious bathrooms, bright & airy kitchen, oversized baseboard, white shaker-style custom cabinets, & quartz countertops. Conveniently located in Central Costa Mesa, this gorgeous home offers 3 spacious bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. Expansive master suite has 2 closets with sliding mirrored wardrobe doors, vaulted ceilings, & sleek ceiling fan. Master bath features dual vanity sinks, oversized tub, & white tiled shower. Abundance of natural light floods the interior of this home. Kitchen opens seamlessly to the formal dining & living rooms. Sliding glass door invites quests onto the sizable entertainer’s deck overlooking sparkling pool, spa, & tranquil tree-lined pathways. This quaint Cape Cod community has 2 resort-style pools & spas & beautiful landscaping. Property has 2 detached individual garages with additional storage space. Ample guest parking is available. Enjoy the true essence of Orange County living & live near world-class restaurants & shopping - John Wayne Airport, OC Fairgrounds, Newport Peninsula, Lido Village, Balboa Island, & Newport Back Bay. Additional inclusions: inside laundry; washer, dryer, & refrigerator. Exterior recently painted by HOA.