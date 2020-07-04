2314 Cornell Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking walk in closets hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

Great College Park home. Beautiful home with 2 master bedrooms (1 up and 1 on first floor). Home has covered front porch with beautiful double doors. Home opens to dining room with skylight and leads to living room and has a view of back yard. Large kitchen with lots of cupboards, big pantry vaulted ceilings and skylight. Kitchen sink has view of side yard which has a great built-in BBQ. Living room has vaulted ceilings, fireplace and sliding glass doors to back yard. Home has wood floor throughout, new paint throughout, ceiling lights with fans in bedrooms. Great floor plan with 4 bedrooms downstairs and 3 baths. First floor master bedroom with expanded shower. Upstairs master suite has big walk-in closet and large bathroom, dual sinks and private commede. Great back yard with slat covered patio cover your private in-ground spa. Great outdoor built-in BBQ and separate burner. Great home located on corner lot.