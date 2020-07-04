All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated May 5 2020

2314 Cornell Drive

2314 Cornell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2314 Cornell Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Great College Park home. Beautiful home with 2 master bedrooms (1 up and 1 on first floor). Home has covered front porch with beautiful double doors. Home opens to dining room with skylight and leads to living room and has a view of back yard. Large kitchen with lots of cupboards, big pantry vaulted ceilings and skylight. Kitchen sink has view of side yard which has a great built-in BBQ. Living room has vaulted ceilings, fireplace and sliding glass doors to back yard. Home has wood floor throughout, new paint throughout, ceiling lights with fans in bedrooms. Great floor plan with 4 bedrooms downstairs and 3 baths. First floor master bedroom with expanded shower. Upstairs master suite has big walk-in closet and large bathroom, dual sinks and private commede. Great back yard with slat covered patio cover your private in-ground spa. Great outdoor built-in BBQ and separate burner. Great home located on corner lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Cornell Drive have any available units?
2314 Cornell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2314 Cornell Drive have?
Some of 2314 Cornell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 Cornell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Cornell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Cornell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2314 Cornell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2314 Cornell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2314 Cornell Drive offers parking.
Does 2314 Cornell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 Cornell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Cornell Drive have a pool?
No, 2314 Cornell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Cornell Drive have accessible units?
No, 2314 Cornell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Cornell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 Cornell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

