2222 Canyon Dr. Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Turn Key Modern Three Story Condo With Two Masters/Bath & A Office! - Highly desirable location in West Costa Mesa, on the border of Newport/Huntington Beach. Minutes away to the Pacific Ocean via the Santa Ana River Trail, or jog to Fairview and Vista Park. Interior secluded location down a pathway. This is a three story condo. The ground floor being the two car garage, once you enter the garage interior door, there is a room which can be used as an office (no bathrooms down on the ground level). Once you make your way up the stairs, you enter into the second level with an open spacious living/dining room. The kitchen was recently remodeled, a hall bath and washer & dryer in the hall closet. Make your way up to the third level, where the two master suites are located. Each master has its own full bath and walk in closet. Each master also has its own sliding door and balcony. Small quiet pets only. Thanks for looking!



(RLNE5388305)