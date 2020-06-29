All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated January 2 2020

2222 Canyon Dr. Unit C

2222 Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2222 Canyon Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Turn Key Modern Three Story Condo With Two Masters/Bath & A Office! - Highly desirable location in West Costa Mesa, on the border of Newport/Huntington Beach. Minutes away to the Pacific Ocean via the Santa Ana River Trail, or jog to Fairview and Vista Park. Interior secluded location down a pathway. This is a three story condo. The ground floor being the two car garage, once you enter the garage interior door, there is a room which can be used as an office (no bathrooms down on the ground level). Once you make your way up the stairs, you enter into the second level with an open spacious living/dining room. The kitchen was recently remodeled, a hall bath and washer & dryer in the hall closet. Make your way up to the third level, where the two master suites are located. Each master has its own full bath and walk in closet. Each master also has its own sliding door and balcony. Small quiet pets only. Thanks for looking!

(RLNE5388305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 Canyon Dr. Unit C have any available units?
2222 Canyon Dr. Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 Canyon Dr. Unit C have?
Some of 2222 Canyon Dr. Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 Canyon Dr. Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
2222 Canyon Dr. Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 Canyon Dr. Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 Canyon Dr. Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 2222 Canyon Dr. Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 2222 Canyon Dr. Unit C offers parking.
Does 2222 Canyon Dr. Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2222 Canyon Dr. Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 Canyon Dr. Unit C have a pool?
No, 2222 Canyon Dr. Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 2222 Canyon Dr. Unit C have accessible units?
No, 2222 Canyon Dr. Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 Canyon Dr. Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 Canyon Dr. Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
