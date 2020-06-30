Amenities

2214 Avalon Street Available 02/15/20 Upgraded Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Costa Mesa! - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 Bath 2400 square feet home in highly desirable Costa Mesa. Available for Feb 15th move in. 2 bedrooms downstairs, including master, with full bath and laundry room. Open kitchen with upgraded cabinetry and lots of storage. Formal dining room and oversize family room with new tile and fireplace. Large back yard with avocado tree...great for entertaining! 2 car garage. No pool tables, water beds or fish tanks in the house please.

Conveniently located near the 55, 405 freeways. Small pet considered - please submit.



No Cats Allowed



