All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 2214 Avalon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
2214 Avalon Street
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

2214 Avalon Street

2214 Avalon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Central Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2214 Avalon Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Central Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
2214 Avalon Street Available 02/15/20 Upgraded Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Costa Mesa! - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 Bath 2400 square feet home in highly desirable Costa Mesa. Available for Feb 15th move in. 2 bedrooms downstairs, including master, with full bath and laundry room. Open kitchen with upgraded cabinetry and lots of storage. Formal dining room and oversize family room with new tile and fireplace. Large back yard with avocado tree...great for entertaining! 2 car garage. No pool tables, water beds or fish tanks in the house please.
Conveniently located near the 55, 405 freeways. Small pet considered - please submit.

Apply online www.hcmpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3795546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Avalon Street have any available units?
2214 Avalon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 Avalon Street have?
Some of 2214 Avalon Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 Avalon Street currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Avalon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Avalon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2214 Avalon Street is pet friendly.
Does 2214 Avalon Street offer parking?
Yes, 2214 Avalon Street offers parking.
Does 2214 Avalon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 Avalon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Avalon Street have a pool?
No, 2214 Avalon Street does not have a pool.
Does 2214 Avalon Street have accessible units?
No, 2214 Avalon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Avalon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 Avalon Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Plaza Townhomes
811 Paularino Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
La Costa
354 Avocado Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine