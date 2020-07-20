2156 Miner Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Be the first to live in this brand new construction, centrally located in the heart of Costa Mesa! Close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, schools and entertainment. Spacious open floor plan with high ceilings and top of the line appliances. Four bedrooms plus a loft that can be used as an office or game room. Gourmet kitchen with a large island and breakfast bar. Energy saving appliances, tankless water heater and dual pane windows with custom window coverings, walk-in closets in every room and stylish floors throughout the house.