2156 Miner Street
2156 Miner Street

2156 Miner St · No Longer Available
Location

2156 Miner St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Be the first to live in this brand new construction, centrally located in the heart of Costa Mesa! Close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, schools and entertainment. Spacious open floor plan with high ceilings and top of the line appliances. Four bedrooms plus a loft that can be used as an office or game room. Gourmet kitchen with a large island and breakfast bar. Energy saving appliances, tankless water heater and dual pane windows with custom window coverings, walk-in closets in every room and stylish floors throughout the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2156 Miner Street have any available units?
2156 Miner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2156 Miner Street have?
Some of 2156 Miner Street's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2156 Miner Street currently offering any rent specials?
2156 Miner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2156 Miner Street pet-friendly?
No, 2156 Miner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2156 Miner Street offer parking?
Yes, 2156 Miner Street offers parking.
Does 2156 Miner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2156 Miner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2156 Miner Street have a pool?
No, 2156 Miner Street does not have a pool.
Does 2156 Miner Street have accessible units?
No, 2156 Miner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2156 Miner Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2156 Miner Street has units with dishwashers.
