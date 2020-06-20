215 Albert Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Eastside Costa Mesa Single Level Upscale Home blocks from Preserve - Completely remodeled and expanded Single-Level contemporary ranch style home in Eastside Costa Mesa. Just blocks from Newport Beach and the Upper Newport Bay Nature Reserve. This inviting home includes the ultimate space for indoor & outdoor living and entertaining. Multiple slider doors throughout this amazing home walk you through the lovely gardens, heated covered patio, spacious yard and large storage/office cottage. Impressive attention to detail flows throughout this quality craftsman home. Sprawling interior size includes 2,781 sf, 4 bedroom, 3 bath residence, which includes wood flooring and an expansive great room with living, media and dining areas. Two master bedroom suites include a main master with 10-ft glass doors opening to the gardens and a spectacular spa bathroom with marble, large walk-in shower, deep jetted tub for two, dual toilet rooms, 2 of 4 total walk-in closets. The second master also includes a spa bath and access to the garden. A chef’s kitchen is a show-stopper with white slab granite counters from Spain, custom white wood self-closing cabinets accented in beveled glass, and professional-grade stainless steel appliances. Apply on-line at www.iPropMgmt.com and view the tour at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SYNoJLhzRP5&brand=0



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5786028)