All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 215 Albert Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
215 Albert Pl
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

215 Albert Pl

215 Albert Place · (714) 398-5605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

215 Albert Place, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 215 Albert Pl · Avail. now

$5,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2781 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Eastside Costa Mesa Single Level Upscale Home blocks from Preserve - Completely remodeled and expanded Single-Level contemporary ranch style home in Eastside Costa Mesa. Just blocks from Newport Beach and the Upper Newport Bay Nature Reserve. This inviting home includes the ultimate space for indoor & outdoor living and entertaining. Multiple slider doors throughout this amazing home walk you through the lovely gardens, heated covered patio, spacious yard and large storage/office cottage. Impressive attention to detail flows throughout this quality craftsman home. Sprawling interior size includes 2,781 sf, 4 bedroom, 3 bath residence, which includes wood flooring and an expansive great room with living, media and dining areas. Two master bedroom suites include a main master with 10-ft glass doors opening to the gardens and a spectacular spa bathroom with marble, large walk-in shower, deep jetted tub for two, dual toilet rooms, 2 of 4 total walk-in closets. The second master also includes a spa bath and access to the garden. A chef’s kitchen is a show-stopper with white slab granite counters from Spain, custom white wood self-closing cabinets accented in beveled glass, and professional-grade stainless steel appliances. Apply on-line at www.iPropMgmt.com and view the tour at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SYNoJLhzRP5&brand=0

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5786028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Albert Pl have any available units?
215 Albert Pl has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Albert Pl have?
Some of 215 Albert Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Albert Pl currently offering any rent specials?
215 Albert Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Albert Pl pet-friendly?
No, 215 Albert Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 215 Albert Pl offer parking?
No, 215 Albert Pl does not offer parking.
Does 215 Albert Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Albert Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Albert Pl have a pool?
No, 215 Albert Pl does not have a pool.
Does 215 Albert Pl have accessible units?
No, 215 Albert Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Albert Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Albert Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 215 Albert Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity