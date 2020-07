Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Single story duplex that is pet friendly with a yard (2nd unit shown in the photo), Inside washer & gas dryer hook-ups, beautiful wood flooring in living room, hall and both bedrooms, gas appliances with a 1 car shared garage in the rear by mailboxes and 1 parking space by the front door (shown where SUV is parked in picture). Very eclectic property located conveniently close to beach, freeway access, shopping, schools and parks.